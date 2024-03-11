KNOW HERE: Results of Barbados Secondary School Athletic Championships

The results of the Barbados Secondary School Athletic Championships (BSSAC) have been unveiled as the matches were held on the field events for three days last week.

Barbados: The results of the Barbados Secondary School Athletic Championships (BSSAC) have been unveiled as the matches were held at the field events for three days last week.

Combermere School secured the victory in the girls’ points standing with a total score of 85 points, while Alleyne School won the second position with 75 points. The third position was secured by the St Michael School with a score of 70 points, Harrison College with 53 points and Queen’s College with 26 points.

On the boys’ side, Combermere leads with 101 points, with Queen’s College in second position with 73 points, Harrison College is in third position with 46 points and The St Michael School and Christ Church Foundation are tied in fourth place with 45 points.

The schools were competitive in many of the events but there were some ‘standout’ athletes that argue well for the future of sports in Barbados.

On the first day of the event, the talented Teon Haynes of Combermere won the under-20 boys’ long jump with a leap of 7.16 metres. In the under-20 girls’ long jump the impressive Shania Thomas took the top spot and she also won the girls’ triple jump open on the third day with an excellent measurement of 12.04 metres which met the CARIFTA qualifying standard of 12.00 metres.

Aniya Nurse of Alleyne won the under-17 girls’ long jump with a leap of 5.59 metres.

The under-17 boys’ discus throw was won by Javier Norville of Frederick Smith Secondary when he threw a distance of 44.23 metres while Tyra Griffith of the Coleridge and Parry School won the junior girls’ discus throw with an effort of 26.86 metres.

Ayden Greenidge of Queen’s College won the under-20 boys’ discus with a toss of 38.79 metres, while Jazaria Bovell of Combermere won the girls’ equivalent with a throw of 31.50 metres.

Aleera Chapman of Queen’s College won the girls’ under-17 javelin throw when she threw 31.92 metres, while Zavier Knight of the St. Michael School won the under-17 boys equivalent with a throw of 43.70 metres and Zachary Alexander of Christ Church Foundation threw the javelin 51.20 metres to win in the under-20 boys’ division.

Still in the javelin, Jahzaria Ward of the Alleyne School won the junior girls’ javelin throw with a throw of 26.31 metres while her school mate Chloé Blackman threw 30.62 metres to win in the under-17 girls’ division. Zarrell Harding of Coleridge and Parry School won the junior boys’ javelin event with a throw of 40.27 metres.

Alleyne School Jahzaria Ward was in the winner’s row again when she won the junior girls’ shot put with a throw of 9.49 metres and Kamaal Armstrong of CP won the junior boys’ shot put with a toss of 12.84m.

Jayden Walcott of Combermere threw 14.77 metres to win the under-17 boys’ shot put, and his schoolmate Ryah Dates won the under-20 girls’ shot put with a throw of 12.01 metres.

Dominic Durant of Harrison College won the under-17 boys’ triple jump with a leap of 12.89 metres for his win.

The track events begin on the 18th and 19th of March, while the final events are scheduled for the 21st and 22nd of March.