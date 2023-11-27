Know here : Results of Bahamas football matches

Bahamas football association U-15 & Women’s Soccer League matches took place on Saturday, 25th November 2023 at the Roscow A.L. Davies field.
The results of the matches was as follows:
U15 Boys
- Bahamas Juniors Football Club blue competed against Renegades Chargers Football club at 9:00 am. Renegades Chargers won with the score of 7-2.
- United Football Club was scheduled with Dynamos at 9:00 am.
- Renegades Chargers football Club U-15 competed against Bahamas juniors football club yellow U-15 at 10:30 am. Renegades Charger U-15 won the match with the score of 7-2.
U15 Girls (done)
- Cavalier Football club U-15 competed against Bahamas juniors football club U-15 at 9:00 am. Bahamas Juniors football club U-15 won with the score of 4-1.
- Dynamos Football Club U-15 competed against Western Warriors football club U-15 at 9:00 am. Dynamos U-15 won the match with the score of 6-1.
Women’s
- Cavalier Football club was scheduled against Bahamas football club yellow at 5:00pm.
- Future stars football club was scheduled against Unites PPL at 5:00pm
- Bahamas juniors football club blue competed against Dynamos Chargers football club at 7:00 pm. The match was concluded as a draw with the score of 1-1 each.
- United football club competed against western warrior’s football club at 7:00 pm. western warrior’s won with the score of 7-0.
Bahamas football association Men’s Soccer League Matches played on Sunday, 26th November 2023 at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field are:
- Bahamas Juniors FC competed with Inter Nassau FC at 3:00 PM
- UBM MIngoes competed against Cavalier FC at 3:30 Pm
- Dynamos football club competed against Western Warriors Football Club at 5:00PM
- Inter Nassau FC competed against IMB at 5:30 pm
The Bahamas women’s football gold cup match between Bahamas and U.S.Virgin Island will take place on Wednesday, 29th November 2023 at 3:00PM at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field Nassau, Bahamas .