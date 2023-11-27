Know here : Results of Bahamas football matches

Bahamas football association U-15 & Women’s Soccer League matches took place on Saturday, 25th November 2023 at the Roscow A.L. Davies field

Bahamas football association U-15 & Women’s Soccer League matches took place on Saturday, 25th November 2023 at the Roscow A.L. Davies field.

The results of the matches was as follows:

U15 Boys

  • Bahamas Juniors Football Club blue competed against Renegades Chargers Football club at 9:00 am. Renegades Chargers won with the score of 7-2.
  • United Football Club was scheduled with Dynamos at 9:00 am.
  • Renegades Chargers football Club U-15 competed against Bahamas juniors football club yellow U-15 at 10:30 am. Renegades Charger U-15 won the match with the score of 7-2.

U15 Girls  (done)

  • Cavalier Football club U-15 competed against Bahamas juniors football club U-15 at 9:00 am. Bahamas Juniors football club U-15 won with the score of 4-1.
  • Dynamos Football Club U-15 competed against Western Warriors football club U-15 at 9:00 am. Dynamos U-15 won the match with the score of 6-1.

Women’s

  • Cavalier Football club was scheduled against Bahamas football club yellow at 5:00pm.
  • Future stars football club was scheduled against Unites PPL at 5:00pm
  • Bahamas juniors football club blue competed against Dynamos Chargers football club at 7:00 pm. The match was concluded as a draw with the score of 1-1 each.
  • United football club competed against western warrior’s football club at 7:00 pm. western warrior’s won with the score of 7-0.

Bahamas football association Men’s Soccer League Matches played on Sunday, 26th November 2023 at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field are:

  • Bahamas Juniors FC competed with Inter Nassau FC at 3:00 PM
  • UBM MIngoes competed against Cavalier FC at 3:30 Pm
  • Dynamos football club competed against Western Warriors Football Club at 5:00PM
  • Inter Nassau FC competed against IMB at 5:30 pm

The Bahamas women’s football gold cup match between Bahamas and U.S.Virgin Island will take place on Wednesday, 29th November 2023 at 3:00PM at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field Nassau, Bahamas .

