Know here: Results of Bahamas Football Association U-18 Soccer League

The results of Bahamas Football Association U-18 Men Soccer League 2023 for the 5th week of the tournament has been declared:
1st match
- The 1st match of week 5 was conducted between Dynamos Football Club U-18 and Baha JRS U-18 Blue on Wednesday, 22nd November 2023 at 6:30 pm in Roscow A. L. Davies Field.
- Baha JRS U-18 Blue won the match against Dynamos Football Club U-18 with the score of 3-0
- Baha JRS U-18 Blue Goal Scorer: Moss(1) , Cheetham (1), Munro(1)
2nd Match
- The second match played in week 5 of the tournament was conducted between Future Stars Football Club and United Football Club on Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at Roscow A. L. Davies Field.
- United Football Club won the match against Future Stars Football Club with the score of 2-0.
- United FC Goal Scorer: Blot (1) and Audath (1)
3rd Match
- The 3rd match played in Week 5 of the tournament was conducted between Future stars Football Club and Western Warriors Football Club at 6:30 pm in the Roscow A. L. Davies Field on Friday, 24th November 2023.
- Western Warriors Football Club won the match against Future Stars Football Club with the score of 4-3.
- Western Warriors Football Club Goal Scorer: cherry (4)
- Future Stars Football Club Goal Scorer: Orelus(1), St Germain(1) and Lafrances(1)
4th Match
The 4th match played in week 5 of the tournament was conducted between Tambearly Titans and United Football Club at 6:45pm at Roscow A. L. Davies field on Friday, 24th November 2023.
- United Football Club won the match against Tambearly Titans with the score of 13-0.
- United Football Club Goal Scorer : Joseph(3), Davis (7) , Jasmin(1), Philogene(1), Smith (1)
The CONCACAF gold cup Bahamas women’s football match is scheduled on Wednesday, 29th November 2023. The match will take place between Bahamas and U.S. Virgin Island at 3:00 pm at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field, Nassau, Bahamas. The entry for the match is free of cost