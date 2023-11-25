Know here: Results of Bahamas Football Association U-18 Soccer League

The results of Bahamas Football Association U-18 Men Soccer League 2023 for the 5th week of the tournament has been declared

1st match

The 1 st match of week 5 was conducted between Dynamos Football Club U-18 and Baha JRS U-18 Blue on Wednesday, 22 nd November 2023 at 6:30 pm in Roscow A. L. Davies Field.

Baha JRS U-18 Blue won the match against Dynamos Football Club U-18 with the score of 3-0

Baha JRS U-18 Blue Goal Scorer: Moss(1) , Cheetham (1), Munro(1)

2nd Match

The second match played in week 5 of the tournament was conducted between Future Stars Football Club and United Football Club on Wednesday 22 nd November 2023 at Roscow A. L. Davies Field.

United Football Club won the match against Future Stars Football Club with the score of 2-0.

United FC Goal Scorer: Blot (1) and Audath (1)

3rd Match

The 3 rd match played in Week 5 of the tournament was conducted between Future stars Football Club and Western Warriors Football Club at 6:30 pm in the Roscow A. L. Davies Field on Friday, 24 th November 2023.

Western Warriors Football Club won the match against Future Stars Football Club with the score of 4-3.

Western Warriors Football Club Goal Scorer: cherry (4)

Future Stars Football Club Goal Scorer: Orelus(1), St Germain(1) and Lafrances(1)

4th Match

The 4th match played in week 5 of the tournament was conducted between Tambearly Titans and United Football Club at 6:45pm at Roscow A. L. Davies field on Friday, 24th November 2023.

United Football Club won the match against Tambearly Titans with the score of 13-0.

United Football Club Goal Scorer : Joseph(3), Davis (7) , Jasmin(1), Philogene(1), Smith (1)

The CONCACAF gold cup Bahamas women’s football match is scheduled on Wednesday, 29th November 2023. The match will take place between Bahamas and U.S. Virgin Island at 3:00 pm at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field, Nassau, Bahamas. The entry for the match is free of cost