Know here : Results of Bahamas Football Association matches

The Results of matches played on 2nd December 2023 for Bahamas football association are declared.

9 matches were scheduled for the Bahamas Football Association on Saturday, 2nd December 2023. All the matches were played at Roscow A.L. Davies Field

The results of the matches are as follows:

U-15 girls soccer league

Baha juniors competed against Dynamos football club at 9:00 am

Baha juniors won the match against Dynamos football club with the score of 10-1

Bahamas juniors :

I.Holcombe -3

A.Hernadez-1

N.Cole-4

I.Lightbourn

Dynamos : M.Johnson-1

Renegades football club competed against Cavaliers football club at 9:00 am

Renegades FC won the match against Cavaliers fc with the score of 12-1

Renegades :

I.Bournas-5

M.Beukes-4

A.O’brien-1

A.culmer-1

D.Bowe-1

Cavaliers: K.Capron-1

U-15 Boys soccer league

Bahamas juniors Football club yellow competed with Bahamas juniors blue at 9:00am

Bahamas juniors yellow won the match against Bahamas juniors blue with the score of 3-1

Bahamas juniors yellow:

T.Saunders -1

A.Thompson – 2

Bahamas juniors blue : H Hilts -1

Western warriors competed against Renegades chargers at 9:00am

Western warriors won against renegades chargers with the score of 5-0

Western warriors:

K.Valbrun-2

I.Utile-2

J.gustave-1

Renegades defenders competed against United football club at 10:30 am

Renegades defenders won the match against United fc with the score of 8-1

Renegades defender:

K.Holder-2

T.bannister-2

T.Davis-1

E.Watchorn-3

United fc:

C.Smith-1

The matches scheduled for BFA Women Soccer League for Saturday, 2 December 2023 were Roscow A.L. Davies field:

United PPL competed against United football club at 6:30pm Western warriors fought against Bahamas juniors at 6:30pm Bahamas juniors yellow competed against future stars at 6:30pm Dynamos competed against Renegades football club at 6:30pm

The matches scheduled for BFA Men’s Soccer League for Sunday, 3rd December 2023 at the Roscow A.L. Davies field were:

Western warriors football club competed against Mingoes at 3:00PM Cavaliers FC competed against Inter Nassau FC at 3:30PM United FC competed against Renegades FC at 5:00PM Inter Nassau FC competed against Dynamos at 5:30Pm.