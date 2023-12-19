Know here: Results of Antigua and Barbuda Premier League matches

Know here the results of matches played in Antigua and Barbuda Premier League on Saturday, 16th December 2023

The 3rd week of matches for the Antigua and Barbuda Premier League has already commenced.

3 matches were scheduled for Saturday, 16th December 2023, at the ABFA Technical Center. The results are as follows:

FC Aston Villa won against Pigotts Bullets with a score of 2-1.

FC Aston Villa Goal Scorer:

Tyrik Hughes 42’

Cardel Roberts 58’

Pigotts Bullets Goal Scorer:

Tyrique Thwaites

John Hughes won the match against SAP with the score of 2-1.

John Hughes goal scorer:

Deno Bryan 8’

Tyrece Green (OG) 51’

Bryan Burton 87’

Ottos Rangers and Swetes ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.

Goal scorer of Ottos Rangers: Josue Arias 63’

Goal scorer of Swetes: Shalon Knight 82’

Matches scheduled for Sunday, 17th December 2023 at ABFA Technical Center:

Garden stars competed against Green bay Hoppers

Green City competed against Old Road.

Grenades competed against Empire.

Match scheduled for Monday, 18 December 2023 ABFA Technical Center:

All saints united will compete against against Parham at 6:00 PM.

The Antigua and Barbuda football Association also shared the 2024 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Qualifiers that will kick off from February 23 to March 2 across Central America and the Caribbean.

The Antigua and Barbuda football Association has wished good luck to Antigua and Barbuda team on their journey to secure a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship – Group B.

The 2024 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Qualifiers draw results are as follows:

Group A

Cuba (CUB)

Nicaragua (NCA)

Belize (BLZ)

British Virgin Island (VGB)

Anguilla (AIA)

Group B

El Salvador (SLV)

Antigua and Barbuda (ATG)

Suriname (SUR)

Guyana (GUY)

Turks and Caicos (TCA)

Group C

Guatemala (GUA)

Curacao (CUW)

Aruba (ARU)

Saint Martin (SMN)

Barbados (BRB)

Group D

Canada (CAN)

Trinidad and Tobago (TRI)

Vincent and the Grenadines (VIN)

Dominica (DMA)

Group E

Haiti (HAI)

Puerto Rico (PUR)

St Kitts and Nevis (SKN)

Cayman Islands (CAY)

Group F