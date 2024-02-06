Know here: Results of 2024 National Seniors Badminton Tournament, Trinidad and Tobago

The results of 2024 National Seniors Badminton Tournament hosted by Trinidad and Tobago Badminton association are announced

The results of the 2024 National Seniors Badminton Tournament hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association in Trinidad and Tobago are announced. The tournament was held from 30th January 2024 to 3rd February 2024 at Tacarigua in Trinidad.

9 events took place in this tournament. The results are as follows.

45 + S

In the “45 + S” event, Christopher Joachim from the Apexx club placed first, followed by Deepak Dawar from the Oxford club, who won second place. Kario Bernard from Regal Smashers club and Dion Khan from the La Joya Club shared third place.

45 + D

In the 45 + D event, Arnand Jaggernath from the SGCSA Club and Dharm Pal from La Joya Club stood first. Wilson Reyes and Allan Young from La Joya Club won the second position, followed by Teluck Harricharan and Chamanlal Ramdath from Legacy Club at 3rd position, and Sheraz Khan and Ganesh Sookdeo from La Joya Club at 4th position.

35 + S

Deepak Ramdath from La Joya Club won 1st position, followed by Manimaran Kannan from Oxford Club at 2nd and Nielsen Ward of La Joya Club at 3rd.

35+D

Deepak and Manimaran Kannan from oxford club stood at the first position. Javed Deen and Nielsen Ward from La Joya club stood second. Shiva Prasad and Alister Urquhart from Cristars stood at the third position, followed by Dion Khan and Deepak Ramdath from La Joya Club in 4th.

XD

Reece Marcano from Shuttle Force and Chequeda de Boulet from Cristars stood at the first position in this event followed by Will Lee and Jada Renales from Shuttle force stood 2nd . 3rd position has been shared by Leon Cassie & Sandhya Cassie from CBAC and Sameer Ali from CBAC and Amara Urquhart from Cristars.

WD

Chequeda De Boulet from Cristars and Rachel Khillawan from Shuttle Force stood 1st. Rhea Khan from Southern Coaurt Masters and Brittney Mohammed from Cristars stood second. 3rd position was shared by T’Shelle Barnes from FMT and Amara Urquhart from Cristars, along with Anita Mahadeo and Johannah Walker from Shuttle Force.

MD

Recee Marcano and Zion St. Rose from Shuttle Force stood 1st in this event. Alistair Espinoza and Will Lee from Shuttle Force stood second. 3rd position was shared by Alviero Alvada and Matthaus Wilford from Cristars, along with Tairique Phillip and Verona Salick from CBAC.

WS

Chequeda De Boulet from Cristars stood 1st followed by Amara Urquhart from Cristars at 2nd. 3rd position was shared by Destiny Rattan from Shuttle Force, along with Rhea Khan from Southern Court Masters.

MS

Reece Marcano from Shuttle Force stood 1st, followed by Will Lee from Shuttle Force second. 3rd position is shared by Mikael Joachim from Apexx, along with Leon Cassie from CBAC.