Know here: Results for Marcia Trotman Zone of NAPSAC

Barbados: Charles F Broome Primary School (CFB) secured victory in the boys and girls field events category of the Marcia Trotman Zone of National Primary Schools Athletics Championships.

CFB secured the victory with a score of 102 points, which was way ahead of the second-place school in the girls’ division. On the other hand, the boys collected 84 points for their victory.

The outstanding performers for CFB were from eight-year-old twin brothers Tegan and Telan Yarde who both set new records in their events.

In the boys’ under-9 division, Tegan established a record with a throw of 39.42 metres in the Cricket Ball throw while Telan who placed second in that event set a new record in the boys’ long jump.

In the boys’ under-13 division, Keon Hoyte threw the cricket ball a distance of 53.52m to set a new record in that event. Ethan Linton, set a new record of 4.41 in the under-13 boys’ long jump while Lilia Greenidge-Mondore entered the record book with a record of 3.52 metres in the girls’ equivalent.

Rakai Gittens-Dowridge from the Bay Primary School also got in the record book with a new distance record of 41.74m in the boys’ under-13 cricket ball throw, while his schoolmate Kijani Inniss established a new record of 7.33m in the girls’ under-11 shot put.

Ten-year-old Elishan Bowen from Selah Primary set a new record of 25.10m in the under-11 girls’ cricket ball while Aiden Yarde of St George Primary School got his name in the record book with a throw of 3.68 metres in the boys’ high jump.

It was an extraordinary day for Aliyah Greaves of Trinity Academy who broke her own record and repeated the act three times finishing with a new distance of 10.01m in the girl’s under-13 shot put.

Here are the final team results.

1 Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School 102

2 Selah Primary School 61

3 St. James Primary School 48

4 Bay Primary School 40

**** Male Team Scores ****

1 Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School 84

2 St. George Primary School 67

3 Selah Primary School 59

4 Bay Primary School 57