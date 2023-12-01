Know here: Results and Schedule of Antigua Premier League

The schedule for week 2 matches and Results of week 1 of Antigua Premier League hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Football association are declared

The Schedule for week 2 matches and Results of week 1 of Antigua Premier League hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Football association are declared.

The second week will commence from 2nd December 2023 and will conclude on 4th December 2023.

Schedule of Week 2

3 matches are scheduled for Saturday, 2nd December 2023 which will be held at ABFA Technical Center:

Old Road will compete with Empire at 4:00 pm.

Parham will compete with SAP at 6:00 pm.

Garden Stars will compete with Grenades at 8:00pm.

3 matches are scheduled for Sunday,3rd November 2023 to be held at ABFA Technical Center.

John Hughes will compete with Ottos Rangers at 4:00pm.

Pigotts Bullets will compete with Swetes at 6:00pm.

FC Aston Villa will compete with Willikes at 8:00pm.

1 match is scheduled for Monday 4th December 2023 to be held at ABFA Technical Center.

Green City will compete with Greenbay Hoppers at 6:00pm.

The entry fee of the tournament is as follows:

Adults: $10

Children: $5

The results of matches played in Week 1 of the Antigua premier league held at ABFA Technical Center are declared and are as follows:

3 matches were played on Saturday, 25th November 2023. The results are as follows:

FC Aston Villa won the match against Parham with the score of 5-0

Ottos Rangers won the match against green bay hoppers with the score of 3-1

Grenades won the match against Willikies with the score of 4-1

3 matches were played on Sunday 26th November 2023. The results are as follows:

John Hughes won the match against Swetes with the score of 4-1

SAP won the match against Green city with the score of 2-1

All Saints United won against Empire with the score of 8-1

2 matches were played on Monday, 27th November 2023. The results are as follows:

Old Road won against Pigotts Bullets with the score of 5-2

The match between Tryum and Garden stars did not take place.