Know here : Results and match schedules of T&T Premier League

Know here the Results of matches played on 8th and 10th December 2023 and match fixtures of T&T Premier League 2023

Heritage Petroleum Point Fortnic Civic won the match against Central Football Club with a score of 4-0 on Sunday, 10th December 2023, at the TT Premier league in Trinidad and Tobago.

The match had commenced at 6:00PM AST at the Mahaica Sporting Complex.

Goal scorers of Heritage Petroleum Point Fortnic Civic:

Luke Phillips 21’

Mark Ramdeen 24’, 41’

Lyshaun Morris 75’

The starting 11 players of both teams were:

Heritage Petroleum Point Fortnic Civic

Daniel Johnson (GK) Justin Cornwall Isaiah Hudson Luke Phillips Kevin Seales Rondel Phillip Malik Taitte Mark Ramdeen Isaiah Thompson Jabari Graham Khayyam Headley

Central Football Club

Jon-Pierre David (GK) Elton John Kirston baird Brandon Reyes Nathan Lewis Jameel Antoine Joshua Alexander Dominic Elijah Douglas Levin Caballero Miquel Williams Vernell Ramirez

2 Matches are scheduled for Monday, 11 December 2023 and will conclude matchday 3 of Trinidad and Tobago Premier League.

The match fixtures are:

Police football club will compete against 1976 Phoenix Football Club at 5Pm Police Barrack. Athletic club Port of Spain will compete against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at 7:00PM at Police Barrack.

The entry fee of the matches are:

Single entry: $40

Group of 5: $180

The match will also be telecasted live on Sportsmax.

The results of matches played on Friday, 8th December 2023 for the T&T premier league are declared.

Tigers Tanks Club Sando and FC Eagles ended the match in a draw.

Goal scorer of FC Eagles: Kevon Woodley 19’

Goal scorer of Tigers Tanks Club Sando: Real Gill 6’

Defence force won the match against Prison service with the score of 3-1.

Goal scorers of Defence force:

Kathon St.Hillaire 13’

Brent Sam 74’

Kaihim Thomas 90+2’