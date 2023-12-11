Know here : Results and match schedules of T&T Premier League

Heritage Petroleum Point Fortnic Civic won the match against Central Football Club with a score of 4-0 on Sunday, 10th December 2023, at the TT Premier league in Trinidad and Tobago.
The match had commenced at 6:00PM AST at the Mahaica Sporting Complex.
Goal scorers of Heritage Petroleum Point Fortnic Civic:
Luke Phillips 21’
Mark Ramdeen 24’, 41’
Lyshaun Morris 75’
The starting 11 players of both teams were:
Heritage Petroleum Point Fortnic Civic
- Daniel Johnson (GK)
- Justin Cornwall
- Isaiah Hudson
- Luke Phillips
- Kevin Seales
- Rondel Phillip
- Malik Taitte
- Mark Ramdeen
- Isaiah Thompson
- Jabari Graham
- Khayyam Headley
Central Football Club
- Jon-Pierre David (GK)
- Elton John
- Kirston baird
- Brandon Reyes
- Nathan Lewis
- Jameel Antoine
- Joshua Alexander
- Dominic Elijah Douglas
- Levin Caballero
- Miquel Williams
- Vernell Ramirez
2 Matches are scheduled for Monday, 11 December 2023 and will conclude matchday 3 of Trinidad and Tobago Premier League.
The match fixtures are:
- Police football club will compete against 1976 Phoenix Football Club at 5Pm Police Barrack.
- Athletic club Port of Spain will compete against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at 7:00PM at Police Barrack.
The entry fee of the matches are:
- Single entry: $40
- Group of 5: $180
The match will also be telecasted live on Sportsmax.
The results of matches played on Friday, 8th December 2023 for the T&T premier league are declared.
- Tigers Tanks Club Sando and FC Eagles ended the match in a draw.
- Goal scorer of FC Eagles: Kevon Woodley 19’
- Goal scorer of Tigers Tanks Club Sando: Real Gill 6’
- Defence force won the match against Prison service with the score of 3-1.
- Goal scorers of Defence force:
Kathon St.Hillaire 13’
Brent Sam 74’
Kaihim Thomas 90+2’
- Goal scorer of Prison service: Kemuel Rivers 63’