Know here: Results and fixtures of St Kitts and Nevis Football tournaments

The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association has announced the results of matches played on Sunday, 17th December 2023 and the upcoming Semi-final fixtures which will take place on Wednesday, 20th December 2023.

The results for St Kitts and Nevis Football Association Premier Youth Cup (U-13) matches played on Sunday, 17th December 2023 are:

Bath United won by Default as Saddlers did not show up for the match.

Sandy Point won the match against Sat. Pauls with the score of 3-2.

Newtown won the match against Cayon with the score of 5-0.

The results for Atiba Harris U-15 League Matches played on Sunday, 17th December 2023 are as follows:

Cayon won the match against Newtown with the score of 3-0.

The semi-finals of the SKNFA Premier Youth Cup (U-13) will be taking place on Wednesday, 20th December 2023 at the Atiba Erasto Harris Sporting Complex (St. Peters). The fixtures for the semi-finals are as follows:

Bath United will be competing against Saddlers at 4:00PM.

Dieppe Bay will be competing against Molineux at 5:15PM.

The semi finals of Atiba Harris U-15 League will be taking place on Wednesday, 20th December 2023 at the SKNFA Technical Center. The finals will take place on Friday, 22nd December 2023 at 6:30PM.

The fixtures of semi-matches for Atiba Harris U-15 League are:

Bath united will compete against Cayon at 6:00PM

Village will compete against St Peters at 7:30PM

The 2024 Scouting Showcase is taking place from 29th to 31st January 2024. The scouts are coming to St Kitts and Nevis. This is the opportunity of a lifetime for aspiring players to impress scouts and secure college scholarships or professional contracts.

Pro Scouts will be arriving to St Kitts and Nevis from MLS, USL/LIGA, MX/Central America NCAA Division 1-2-3 Colleges USA.

17-22 years old players are eligible for college try outs.

18-25 years old players are eligible for professional try outs.

Also, U-20 players are gearing up for Concacaf U-20 Championship Qualifiers in February 2024. St. Kitts and Nevis will be hosting some of the matches for the qualifiers in February 2024.