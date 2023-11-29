Know here: Provisional Squad for CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

The Provisional Squad selected by Head Coach Richard Hood for Trinidad and Tobago’s upcoming Concacaf W Road to Women’s Gold Cup qualifier against Mexico

The match will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on December 5th at 7pm.

The members of Senior National Women’s Team of Trinidad and Tobago selected for Gold Cup qualifier are:

SIMONE ELIGON (GK) MALAIKA DEDIER (GK) AKYLA WALCOTT (GK) K’LIL KESHWAR (GK) SHAUNA LEE GOVIA (DF) CHRISTA WATERMAN (DF) BRITNEY WILLIAMS (DF) CRYSTAL MOLINEAUX (DF) TAMARA JOHNSON (DF) JONELLE CATO (DF) LORALL ROMAIN (DF) VICTORIA SWIFT (DF) ABBIGAIL MOOS (DF) CHRISSY MITCHELL (DF) CHELCY RALPH (MF) NAOMIE GUERRA (MF) RENEE MIKE (MF) ZOE MAXWELL (MF) CHERINA STEELE (MF) ARIE BHAGAN (MF) KARYN FORBES (MF) SARAH DE GANNE (MF) TALIA MARTIN (FOR) ORIELLE MARTIN (FOR) ASHA JAMES (FOR) J’ELEISHA ALEXANDRA(FOR) TORI PAUL (FOR) TSAIANNE LEANDER (FOR) MARIA-FRANCES SERRANT (FOR)

The results of Trinidad and Tobago’s WOLF Semi final matches that took place on 26th November 2023 at the Diego Martin Complex are:

Trincity Nationals competed against Athletic Club POS at 4pm

Athletic Club POS won against Trincity nationals with the score of 4-3.

Goal scorers of Athletic Club POS:

Naomie Guerra 38’

Rhea Belgrave 50’

Tamara Johnson 72’

Shakeema Forestine 78’

Goal scorer of Trincity Nationals:

LeeAnn Kirby 29’

LeeAnn kirby 31’

Jonelle Warrick 45+3’

Tigers Tank Club Sando competed against Defence Force FC at 6pm

Tigers Tank Club Sando won against Defence Force FC with the score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of Tigers Tank Club Sando:

Alexcia Ali 09’

Dennecia Prince 24’

Goal scorer of Defence Force FC:

Aaliyah Prince 87’