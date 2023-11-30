Know Here: Pre Activities of Sugar Mas 52

Pre-Activities of Sugar Mas 52 are set to fill an island with complete excitement this weekend that is from December 1 to December 3, 2023 (Friday to Sunday).

The activities are going to be held on two different venues as:

On December 1 (Friday), SKELEC Power Soca Monarch Eliminations will take place at Champions Bar, Port Zante. Timing for the same is 7 pm.

On December 2 and 3 (Saturday and Sunday), Carin Senior Calypso Monarch Eliminations are going to be held at Sprat Net, Old Road. Timing to this is 6 pm.

Considerably, entries for the event of December 1 are free However, for the event of December 2 and 3 , the entry price is $20.

In general, the carnival is to mark its commencement on December 15, 2023 and will grace the shore of an island, St Kitts and Nevis till January 2, 2023. Also, this event is committed to offer all the fun to the natives of the region through the offered activities.

Emphasizing on the significance of such a great carnival, Sugar Mas 52 is celebrated in the country to mark the remembrance of one of the most known sugar mills. It is widely known that the miss used to generate a great amount of revenue to the country, leading towards a better economic position.

In concern with this, each year the carnival is celebrated with much excitement with various of the activities. Also, this year various of the activities are lined up for the same.

And, the activities are not only for the dates of carnival but are also scheduled as pre activities, schedule to which for three days is mentioned above, rest other activities are as follows:

In the Spirit of Christmas is scheduled from December 4 to 7 (Monday to Thursday).

Junior Calypso Show as Festive Friday will take place on December 8 (Friday).

For December 13 (Wednesday), a Minister’s Cocktail Reception is scheduled.

Senior Calypso Monarch Semi finals will take place on December 14 (Thursday).

