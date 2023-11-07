KNOW HERE: Playoffs for second round of ABBA Business League Basketball

Antigua and Barbuda: The second round of the Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association Business League Playoff 2023 has been announced. The playoffs will be played on November 8 and November 9, 2023.
Business League Playoffs 2023 Second Round (knockout format)
The top 3 teams that received a bye in the first round will face five winners of that round. Every day, two matches will be held at different times.
The matches are:
On November 8, 2023 at 6: 30 pm
- The match will be held between Anjo Wholesale and Sledge O’ Ballers.
On November 8, 2023 at 7: 30 pm
- The match will be held between Richie’s Shooters and Winner of Callan Shooters vs SLBMC.
On November 8, 2023 at 8: 30 pm
- The match will be held between A and B Transport Board and Winner of BOE vs H Wright Promotions.
On November 9, 2023 at 6: 30 pm
- The match will be held between Sandals and Winner of Fearless Crew vs Eye Mobile
Further, the semi-final of the league will be started on November 11, 2023, which will be held between the best of three formats. The best teams of the round 1 and round will advance to the semi-final round of the Business League Playoffs 2023.
Semi-finals (Best of three format)
- The game 1 will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
- The game 2 will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023.
- The third game of the semi-final round will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 (if necesaary).
Finals (best of three format)
The teams which will win the games in the semi-final round of the basketball tournament will advance to the final round of the league. The final round will decide the winner of the league.
The matches are:
- The first game of the final will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
- The second game of the final round will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
- The third game of the final round will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023 only if it is necessary.
Standing of league
- The first position was secured by A&B Transport Board.
- Sandals is on the second position
- Richie’s Shooters stood on the third position
- Anjo Wholesale is on the fourth position
- Triminghan Trucking is the fifth position
- The sixth position was secured by Callan Shooters
- The seventh position was captured by Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew
- The eight position was captured by Board of Education