KNOW HERE: Playoffs for second round of ABBA Business League Basketball

Antigua and Barbuda: The second round of the Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association Business League Playoff 2023 has been announced. The playoffs will be played on November 8 and November 9, 2023.

Business League Playoffs 2023 Second Round (knockout format)

The top 3 teams that received a bye in the first round will face five winners of that round. Every day, two matches will be held at different times.

The matches are:

On November 8, 2023 at 6: 30 pm

The match will be held between Anjo Wholesale and Sledge O’ Ballers.

On November 8, 2023 at 7: 30 pm

The match will be held between Richie’s Shooters and Winner of Callan Shooters vs SLBMC.

On November 8, 2023 at 8: 30 pm

The match will be held between A and B Transport Board and Winner of BOE vs H Wright Promotions.

On November 9, 2023 at 6: 30 pm

The match will be held between Sandals and Winner of Fearless Crew vs Eye Mobile

Further, the semi-final of the league will be started on November 11, 2023, which will be held between the best of three formats. The best teams of the round 1 and round will advance to the semi-final round of the Business League Playoffs 2023.

Semi-finals (Best of three format)

The game 1 will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The game 2 will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023.

The third game of the semi-final round will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 (if necesaary).

Finals (best of three format)

The teams which will win the games in the semi-final round of the basketball tournament will advance to the final round of the league. The final round will decide the winner of the league.

The matches are:

The first game of the final will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The second game of the final round will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The third game of the final round will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023 only if it is necessary.

Standing of league

The first position was secured by A&B Transport Board.

Sandals is on the second position

Richie’s Shooters stood on the third position

Anjo Wholesale is on the fourth position

Triminghan Trucking is the fifth position

The sixth position was secured by Callan Shooters

The seventh position was captured by Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew

The eight position was captured by Board of Education