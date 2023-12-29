Know here: NBA Results and Standings

6 National Basketball Association Matches took place on Friday, 29th December 2023.
The results of the matches are as follows:
Detroit Pistons competed against Boston Celtics in the first match at 6:00AM
- Boston Celtics won by 6 points in OT.
- Boston Celtics scored 128 points and Detroit Pistons scored 122 points.
Utah Jazz competed against New Orleans Pelicans in the second match at 6:30 AM
- New Orleans Pelican won the match by 7 Points.
- New Orleans Pelicans scored 112 points and Utah Jazz scored 105.
Mauerichs competed against Minnesota Timberwolves in the third match at 6:30 AM
- Minnesota Timberwolves won the match by 8 points.
- Minnesota scored 118 points and Mauerichs scored 110 points.
Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls competed against each other in the fourth match at 6:30 AM
- Indiana Pacers won by 16 points.
- Indiana Pacers scored 120 points whereas Chicago bulls scored 104 points.
Memphis Grizzles competed against Denver Nuggets in the fifth match at 7:30 AM
- Denver nuggets won the match by 37 points.
- Denver nuggets scored 142 points and Memphis Grizzles scored 105 points.
Miami heat competed against Golden State Warriors in the 6th match at 8:30 AM
- Miami heat won by 12 points.
- Miami heat scored 114 points and golden state warriors scored 102 points.
San Antonia and Portland Trail Blazers competed against each other in the 7th match at 8:30 AM
- San Antonio spurs won by 13 points.
- San Antonia scored 118 points and Portland Trail Blazers scored 105 points.
Charlotte Hornets competed against Los Angeles Lakers in the 8th match at 9:00 AM .
- Los Angeles lakers won by 21 points.
- Los Angeles lakers scored 133 points and charlotte hornets scored 112 points.
The standings of NBA teams through 28th December games are as follows:
Western conference
- Timberwolves – 23
- Nuggets – 23
- Thunder – 20
- Clippers – 18
- Kings – 17
- Mavericks – 18
- Pelicans – 18
- Lakers – 17
- Rockets – 15
- Suns – 15
- Warriors – 15
- Jazz – 13
- Grizzlies – 10
- Trail Blazers – 8
- Spurs – 5
Eastern conference
- Celtics – 24
- Bucks – 23
- 76ers – 21
- Heat – 19
- Magic – 18
- Cavaliers – 18
- Knicks – 17
- Pacers – 16
- Nets – 15
- Bulls – 14
- Hawks – 12
- Raptors – 12
- Hornets – 7
- Wizards – 5
- Pistons – 2