Know here: NBA Results and Standings

Know here the results of 6 NBA Matches held on Friday, 29th December 2023 and standings of NBA teams through 28th December games

NBA matches
NBA matches

6 National Basketball Association Matches took place on Friday, 29th December 2023.

The results of the matches are as follows:

Detroit Pistons competed against Boston Celtics in the first match  at 6:00AM

  • Boston Celtics won by 6 points in OT.
  • Boston Celtics scored 128 points and Detroit Pistons scored 122 points.

Utah Jazz competed against New Orleans Pelicans in the second match at 6:30 AM

  • New Orleans Pelican won the match by 7 Points.
  • New Orleans Pelicans scored 112 points and Utah Jazz scored 105.

Mauerichs competed against Minnesota Timberwolves in the third match at 6:30 AM

  • Minnesota Timberwolves won the match by 8 points.
  • Minnesota scored 118 points and Mauerichs scored 110 points.

Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls competed against each other in the fourth match at 6:30 AM

  • Indiana Pacers won by 16 points.
  • Indiana Pacers scored 120 points whereas Chicago bulls scored 104 points.

Memphis Grizzles competed against Denver Nuggets in the fifth match at 7:30 AM

  • Denver nuggets won the match by 37 points.
  • Denver nuggets scored 142 points and Memphis Grizzles scored 105 points.

Miami heat competed against Golden State Warriors in the 6th match at 8:30 AM

  • Miami heat won by 12 points.
  • Miami heat scored 114 points and golden state warriors scored 102 points.

San Antonia and Portland Trail Blazers competed against each other in the 7th match at 8:30 AM

  • San Antonio spurs won by 13 points.
  • San Antonia scored 118 points and Portland Trail Blazers scored 105 points.

Charlotte Hornets competed against Los Angeles Lakers in the 8th match at 9:00 AM .

  • Los Angeles lakers won by 21 points.
  • Los Angeles lakers scored 133 points and charlotte hornets scored 112 points.

The standings of NBA teams through 28th December games are as follows:

Western conference 

  1. Timberwolves – 23
  2. Nuggets – 23
  3. Thunder – 20
  4. Clippers – 18
  5. Kings – 17
  6. Mavericks – 18
  7. Pelicans – 18
  8. Lakers – 17
  9. Rockets – 15
  10. Suns – 15
  11. Warriors – 15
  12. Jazz – 13
  13. Grizzlies – 10
  14. Trail Blazers – 8
  15. Spurs – 5

Eastern conference

  1. Celtics – 24
  2. Bucks – 23
  3. 76ers – 21
  4. Heat – 19
  5. Magic – 18
  6. Cavaliers – 18
  7. Knicks – 17
  8. Pacers – 16
  9. Nets – 15
  10. Bulls – 14
  11. Hawks – 12
  12. Raptors – 12
  13. Hornets – 7
  14. Wizards – 5
  15. Pistons – 2

