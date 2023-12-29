Know here: NBA Results and Standings

Know here the results of 6 NBA Matches held on Friday, 29th December 2023 and standings of NBA teams through 28th December games

6 National Basketball Association Matches took place on Friday, 29th December 2023.

The results of the matches are as follows:

Detroit Pistons competed against Boston Celtics in the first match at 6:00AM

Boston Celtics won by 6 points in OT.

Boston Celtics scored 128 points and Detroit Pistons scored 122 points.

Utah Jazz competed against New Orleans Pelicans in the second match at 6:30 AM

New Orleans Pelican won the match by 7 Points.

New Orleans Pelicans scored 112 points and Utah Jazz scored 105.

Mauerichs competed against Minnesota Timberwolves in the third match at 6:30 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves won the match by 8 points.

Minnesota scored 118 points and Mauerichs scored 110 points.

Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls competed against each other in the fourth match at 6:30 AM

Indiana Pacers won by 16 points.

Indiana Pacers scored 120 points whereas Chicago bulls scored 104 points.

Memphis Grizzles competed against Denver Nuggets in the fifth match at 7:30 AM

Denver nuggets won the match by 37 points.

Denver nuggets scored 142 points and Memphis Grizzles scored 105 points.

Miami heat competed against Golden State Warriors in the 6th match at 8:30 AM

Miami heat won by 12 points.

Miami heat scored 114 points and golden state warriors scored 102 points.

San Antonia and Portland Trail Blazers competed against each other in the 7th match at 8:30 AM

San Antonio spurs won by 13 points.

San Antonia scored 118 points and Portland Trail Blazers scored 105 points.

Charlotte Hornets competed against Los Angeles Lakers in the 8th match at 9:00 AM .

Los Angeles lakers won by 21 points.

Los Angeles lakers scored 133 points and charlotte hornets scored 112 points.

The standings of NBA teams through 28th December games are as follows:

Western conference

Timberwolves – 23 Nuggets – 23 Thunder – 20 Clippers – 18 Kings – 17 Mavericks – 18 Pelicans – 18 Lakers – 17 Rockets – 15 Suns – 15 Warriors – 15 Jazz – 13 Grizzlies – 10 Trail Blazers – 8 Spurs – 5

Eastern conference