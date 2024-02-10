KNOW HERE: Most goal scorers, valuable players of TIMBO’s Harlem Football League

Randolph Peltier and Marvi Leblanc turned out to be the most goal scorers in the 2024 TIMBO’s SUITES Harlem Football League of Dominic

Roseau, Dominica: Randolph Peltier and Marvi Leblanc turned out to be the most goal scorers in the 2024 TIMBO’s SUITES Harlem Football League of Dominica. The Most Valuable Player of Season award was given to Eustace Marshall.

During the award ceremony, they both, along with other individuals in the categories such as Best Goalkeeper, Best Defender, Best Midfielder, Best Striker and Best Goal of Season, were honoured.

In the league, the best goalkeeper award was given to two athletes named Delton Dalrymple and Mighty Avengers, while the best defenders turned out to be Eustace Marshall and Soufriere Tremors. Jonathan Abel from Natureespace was given the Best Midfielder award, and the best striker was given to the athletes named Marvin Leblanc and Bath Estate.

The promising U20 player turned out to be Yvesterson Exavier from NJFA/HARLEM United and the Best Goal of the Season was given to Ferdinand Phillip from Mighty Avengers. The Most Discipline Team award was secured by NJFA/HARLEM United and the Third Place Team award was secured by 767 Young Ballers.

The curtains were drawn on the 2023/24 TOMBO’S Harlem Football League on Saturday, 3rd February 2024, with a Youth U17 match between the NJFA/HARLEM United U17 and Goodwill Runners U17.

It was the All Star match comprising two selection of the most outstanding player from both Zone A and Zone B, followed by the Awards Ceremony for the League.

In the U17 match the NJFA/HARLEM United U17 won 1 goal to nil on an own goal by a Goodwill Runners player with less than five minutes left in the match.

The match was a very competitive one as the youngsters from both teams displayed some good moments of play. The Goalkeeper of each team were selected as the player of the match for their respective teams. Mayojah Pacquette for NJFA/HARLEM United and Dwight Elio for Goodwill Runners.

It was goal galore in the second half of play in the All Star match as the Zone B All Stars ran out with a 7 goals to 5 victory over Zone A All Stars.

After a strongly contested first half the game was locked at 1all at the interval. Randolph Peltier with the first of his 4 goals opened the scoring for Zone B, his goal was cancelled out by Donte Warrington with a lovely left foot volley late in the first half to end the half tied at 1 goal apiece.

The second half was a goal fest as a total of 10 goals were put past the Goalkeeper. Randolph Peltier got a hattrick in the second half to end with 4 goals in the match for Zone B, Yvesterson Exavier, Marvin Leblanc and Anfernee Frederick also scored 1 goal each for Zone B.

Donte Warrington scored one goal in the second half to bring his tally to two. Zion Emanuel, Dylano Edwards, and Tyrese Jnobaptiste each scored one goal for Zone A.