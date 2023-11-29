Know here: Members of Grenada’s Women National Team for Concacaf

Head coach Jake Rennie is confident in the determination and fight shown from the senior women team of Grenada

The names of Grenada Senior Women’s National Team members has been announced who will be playing the final group match in the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, 3 December 2023.

The match will take place between Grenada and US Virgin Island at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, USVI at 7:00pm.

The 22 members of the senior’s women team for the final league C matchup are:

Goalkeepers:

Keona Salandy

Kinda Lambert

Sabrina Rennie

Defenders:

Rachel Noel

Judy Mcintosh

Keldonna Jeffery

Letticia Williams

Shanthon Charles

Teasia Jones

Ronniellia Bubb

Midfielders:

Aaliah Jackson

Amelia Bubb

Cassie Rennie

Sheranda Charles

Trishana Stefens

Kalette Daniel

Cadisha Rennie

Gabriella Chase

Strikers:

Roneisha Frank

Nia Thompson

Melania Fullerton

Abigail Williams

Jake Rennie is the Head coach of the Grenada team. Despite 3 wins he believes that more work, training, and practice is required with the team going to 2024.

Giving his thoughts on the performance of the Grenada team, Jake Rennie says, that the wins were not easy and was only possible because of the teams hard work and dedication.

A lot of technical training and coaching was given to the girls for the matches. He appreciated the team for the good job they have done .

Jake Rennie also quoted by saying that “You train hard, your game becomes easier”, and that’s the reason of the team’s excellent performance. Since Grenada had no wins last year, a drastic improvement has been seen in their game. He assured that the team will do better in every match.

He says that the team has been very focused since last few months and played very organically as they did what was told to do.

Jake Rennie says that he is satisfied with the team’s performance. Despite tough competition, Jake Rennie is confident in the determination and fight shown from the senior women team of Grenada.

Grenada has already been promoted to League B with next week’s game left to play and the team is expected to continue from where they left off.