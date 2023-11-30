Know here: Members from Antigua and Barbuda to attend COP28

Antigua and Barbuda's forces of nature are heading to COP28 summit to be held at the EXPO City, Dubai

Antigua and Barbuda’s forces of nature are heading to COP28 summit to be held from Thursday, 30th November 2023 to Tuesday, 12th December 2023 at the EXPO City, Dubai.

COP28 is an international summit held annually to discuss about the issue of climate change and actions that should be taken to tackle the problem of global warming.

A Group of 5 members are heading towards the summit as the Antigua and Barbuda’s forces of nature and have spoken about their climate contributions, and aspirations for the conference.

Christa-Joy Burton

Christa-Joy Burton says, “As a coordinator, I’ve researched, developed funding proposals, and served on international panels. At COP28, my focus is on climate change adaptation and innovative technologies, aiming for the operationalization of the global goal on adaptation framework and the loss and damage fund.”

Aaliyah Tuitt

“As a technical data officer, I contribute to the development of our monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) system, ensuring transparency and tracking Antigua and Barbuda’s NDC targets for effective climate action”, says Aaliyah Tuitt.

Peter Abraham JR

“As an economist specializing in tourism and banking, I now serve as a finance climate advisor for the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. I expect to see the operationalization of the loss and damage fund as a key outcome of COP28, fostering resilience and addressing the impacts of climate change”, says Peter Abraham JR.

Mya Symister

“At Cop28, I aim to inspire hope and action through art-based climate activism and technical solutions. Drawing form my background as a multi-disciplinary artist and a mechanical engineering student, I’m eager to contribute creative and practical approaches to address climate challenges”, says Mya Symister.

Gita Gardner

“Representing Antigua and Barbuda as a youth negotiator at Cop28, my focus is on capacity building. It’s crucial for an inclusive gender-responsive energy transition that empowers all, particularly the most vulnerable, in the face of climate change”, says Gita Gardner.