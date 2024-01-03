Know here: Match fixtures of NBA for 3rd January 2024

NBA has announced the match fixtures for Wednesday, 3rd January 2024 and has successfully concluded matches that were scheduled for Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.

6 matches have been scheduled for Wednesday, 3rd January 2024. Here are the Match fixtures:

Chicago Bulls will compete against Philadelphia 76ers at 5:30AM Nets Brooklyn will compete against New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30AM San Antonio Spurs will compete against Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30AM Boston Celtics will compete against Thunder OKC at 6:30AM Orlando Magic will compete against Golden State Warriors at 8:30AM Charlotte Hornets will compete against Sacramento Kings at 8:30AM

8 matches were scheduled for Tuesday, 2nd January 2024. Here are the results of matches played on 2nd January 2024.

Los Angeles clippers won the match against Miami Heat by 17 points

Los Angeles scored 121 and Miami heat scored 104 points

Denver Nuggets won the match against Charlotte Hornets by 18 points

Denver Nuggets scored 111 points and Charlotte Hornets scored 93 points

Phoenix suns won the match against Portland Trail Blazers by 21 points

Phoenix suns scored 109 whereas Portland trail blazers scored 88 points

Utah Jazz won the match against Mauericks by 37 points

Utah Jazz scored 127 points and Mauericks scored 90 points

New York Knicks won the match against Minnesota Timberwolves by 6 points

New York Knicks scored 112 and Minnesota Timberwolves scored 106 points

Toronto raptors won the match against Cleveland cavaliers by 3 points

Toronto raptors scored 124 points and Cleveland cavaliers scored 121 points

Indiana Pacers won the match against Milwaukee Bucks by 9 points

Indiana Pacers scored 122 points and Milwaukee Bucks scored 113 points

Houston rockets won against Detroit Pistons by 23 points

Houston rockets scored 136 points and Detroit pistons scored 113 points