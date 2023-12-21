Know here: Fixtures of TT Premier League for 5th week

The Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League has successfully completed the 4th week of matches and will commence the 5th week of matches from Wednesday, 20th December 2023.
5 Matches are scheduled for Wednesday, 20 December 2023 and the fixtures have been announced. The fixtures are as follows:
- S.F.C will compete against FC Phoenix at 5 PM at Arima Velodrome.
- Tiger Tanks Club Sando will compete against Police FC at 6 PM at Hasely Crawford Stadium
- Morvant Caledonia will compete against Eagles FC at 6 PM at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
- AC Port of Spain will compete against Central FC at 8:10 PM at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
- Point Fortin Civic will compete against Defence Force FC at 6 PM at Mahaica Sporting Complex.
- Terminix – BYE
The 4rth week of matches of Trinidad and Tobago Premier League concluded on 17th December 2023. Standing of teams on 17th December 2023 were as follows:
- Athletic Club Port of Spain secured 1st position by the end of 4th week with 9 points.
- Miscellaneous Police Football Club ranked 2nd with 8 Points.
- Defence Force FC secured the 3rd position in the 4th week with 7 Points.
- Tiger Tanks Club Sando – 7 points
- Terminiix LA Horquetta Rangers – 6 points
- Prison Service Fc – 6 Points
- FC Eagles – 5 points
- Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic – 3 points
- Caledonia FC – 3 points
- 1976 FC Phoenix – 3 Points
- Central FC- 0 Points
Here is a recap of matches played in 4th week of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League:
- FC Phoenix won the match against Terminix with the score of 4-0.
- Morvant Caledonia won the match against Central FC with the score of 3-1.
- Eagles FC won the match against Point Fortin Civic with the score of 2-0.
- Sando won the match against Defence Force FC with the score of 3-2.
- Police FC won the match against P.S.F.C with the score of 7-0.
- AC Port of Spain – Bye