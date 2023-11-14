Know here: Fixtures of St Kitts Nevis Primary School Football

Schedule of the football matches in St Kitts and Nevis has been announced and will be held on 14th November 2023

The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary School Competition Match Day 6 and the Jones Group Limited High School & Colleges Open Match Day 3 will be held on Tuesday, 14 November 2023.

Three matches are scheduled for Day 6 of St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary School Competition.

The first match will be held between Tucker Clarke and ICCS in Newtown at 3:30PM.

The second match is scheduled between Joshua O Williams and Violet Petty at 3:30PM in Molineaux.

The third match will take place between Saddlers and Sandy point at 3:30PM in Saddlers.

Five matches are scheduled for Day 3 of Jones Group Limited High School & Colleges Open Match.

The first match will be held between Verchilds High School and Gingerland Secondary School at 3:30PM in Nevis.

The second match will take place between AVEC and Saddlers Secondary School at 3:30PM in Sandy Point.

The third match will be held between Washington Archibald High and ICCS at 3:30PM in Cayon.

The fourth match is scheduled between Charles Mills Secondary and Basseterre High School at 5:00PM in Sandy Point.

The fifth match will take place between Cayon High School and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant at 5:00PM in Cayon.

The key results of Jones Group Limited High School & Colleges Open Match along with u-14 matches so far are as follows:

Dane Weston of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College is the leading goal scorer with 8 points.

Saddlers Secondary and Charles E. Miles are leading in the u-14 secondary schools football Zone-1 with 3 points each.

Basseterre High and Charlestown secondary takes the lead in u-14 secondary schools football Zone-2 with 3 points each.

Verchilds High and Basseterre high takes the lead in high school and college open match Zone-1 with 6 points each.

CFBC takes the lead in high school and college open match Zone-2 with 6 points.