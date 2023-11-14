Know here: Fixtures of St Kitts Nevis Primary School Football

The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary School Competition Match Day 6 and the Jones Group Limited High School & Colleges Open Match Day 3 will be held on Tuesday, 14 November 2023.
Three matches are scheduled for Day 6 of St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary School Competition.
- The first match will be held between Tucker Clarke and ICCS in Newtown at 3:30PM.
- The second match is scheduled between Joshua O Williams and Violet Petty at 3:30PM in Molineaux.
- The third match will take place between Saddlers and Sandy point at 3:30PM in Saddlers.
Five matches are scheduled for Day 3 of Jones Group Limited High School & Colleges Open Match.
- The first match will be held between Verchilds High School and Gingerland Secondary School at 3:30PM in Nevis.
- The second match will take place between AVEC and Saddlers Secondary School at 3:30PM in Sandy Point.
- The third match will be held between Washington Archibald High and ICCS at 3:30PM in Cayon.
- The fourth match is scheduled between Charles Mills Secondary and Basseterre High School at 5:00PM in Sandy Point.
- The fifth match will take place between Cayon High School and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant at 5:00PM in Cayon.
The key results of Jones Group Limited High School & Colleges Open Match along with u-14 matches so far are as follows:
- Dane Weston of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College is the leading goal scorer with 8 points.
- Saddlers Secondary and Charles E. Miles are leading in the u-14 secondary schools football Zone-1 with 3 points each.
- Basseterre High and Charlestown secondary takes the lead in u-14 secondary schools football Zone-2 with 3 points each.
- Verchilds High and Basseterre high takes the lead in high school and college open match Zone-1 with 6 points each.
- CFBC takes the lead in high school and college open match Zone-2 with 6 points.