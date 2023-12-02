Know here: fixtures of St Kitts Nevis football matches

The Schedule of St Kitts Nevis football association premier youth cup U-13 and Atiba Harris U-15 league matches have been declared

4 matches have been scheduled for the St Kitts Nevis football association premier youth cup U-13 . the fixtures of matches are as follows:

Village will compete against Dieppe bay on Saturday , 2 nd December,2023 at 10:00AM at St peters

Conaree Fireball international will compete against St. Thomas trinity on Saturday , 2 nd December,2023 at 11:00AM at St. Peters

Molineux Fc will compete against Sandy point on Saturday , 2 nd December,2023 at 10:00 Am in Cayon

Saddlers united Predators will compete against Cayon Football Club on Saturday , 2nd December,2023 at 11:00Am in Cayon

2 matches are scheduled for Atiba Harris U-15 league matches . the fixtures are as follows:

Village will compete against Dieppe Bay at 12:00PM at St. peters on Saturday, December 2 , 2023

Cayon will compete against Saddlers at 10:00AM in Cayon on Saturday, December 2 , 2023

St Kitts and Nevis will be facing Costa Rica at the CONCACAF road to Gold Cup on Monday, 4th December 2023 at the SKNFA technical center St Peters

Recently matches for St Kitts Nevis football association premier youth cup U-13 and Atiba Harris U-15 league matches were conducted.

The results for the matches are as follows :

St Kitts Nevis football association premier youth cup U-13

St. Thomas/ Trinity and Cayon competed with each other ending their match in a draw.

with the score of 4-1, Saddlers won against Newtown.

Dieppe bay won the match defeating Bath united with the score of 3-0.

Village won the match against sandy point with the score of 4-0.

The results for Atiba Harris U-15 league matches are:

Bath united defeated Dieppe bay with the score of 6-0.

Newtown defeated saddlers with the score of 11-3

Thomas/trinity won the match against Cayon with the score of 4-3