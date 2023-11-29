Know here: Fixtures of Grenada Football Association Matches

The fixtures of Grenada football association matches have been declared for Division 1 , Sandals national U-15 and for its premier league

The fixtures of Grenada football association matches have been declared for Division 1 , Sandals national U-15 and for its premier league.

3 matches have been scheduled for Grenada Football Association matches Division 1.

GFA DIVISION 1

The match that was scheduled between RGPF and Shamrock on Wednesday, 29 th November 2023 at 6:00pm in Morne Jaloux has been postponed.

November 2023 at 6:00pm in Morne Jaloux has been postponed. Davids FC will compete against SAFL on Wednesday, 29 th November 2023 at 5:00 pm in Victorias Park.

November 2023 at 5:00 pm in Victorias Park. Fontenoy United will compete against Eagles Superstrikers on Wednesday, 29th November 2023 at 6:00 pm in Beause Jour.

5 matches have been Scheduled for GFA SANDALS NATIONAL U-15 (2023-2024) tournament under Zone A and Zone B.

GFA SANDALS NATIONAL U-15 (2023-2024)

ZONE A

Eagles Superstrikers will compete with Honved on Saturday, 2 nd December 2023 at 3:00pm in Fond.

December 2023 at 3:00pm in Fond. GBSS FC will compete with FC Camerhogne on Saturday, 2 nd December 2023 at 3:00pm in Morne Jaloux.

December 2023 at 3:00pm in Morne Jaloux. Belle Vue Rangers will compete with Paradise FCI on Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at 3:00pm in Belle Vue.

ZONE B

Hard Rock FC will compete against Happy Hill FC on Saturday, 2 nd December 2023 at 3:00pm in Plains.

December 2023 at 3:00pm in Plains. RGPF Saint Forces will compete against St John Sports Club on Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at 3:00 pm in Roy St. John Playing Field.

GFA PREMIER LEAGUE

St John’s Sports club will compete against Mt. Rich SC on Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at 4:00pm in the Cuthbert peters Park. The match will be streaming live on FIFA+PLUS.

Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers

Grenada will compete against US Virgin Islands on Sunday, 3 December 2023 at 7:00pm in the Bethlehem Soccer Complex for the finals .

Also, the Grenada football Association Secretariat will resume normal operations on Wednesday, 29th November 2023.

The Grenada Football association has also launched the 14th week standings of teams for premier league where Paradise FC International stands at the first position with 34 points, Queens Park Rangers stand 2nd with 30 points followed by hurricanes SC at 3rd position with 26 points.