Know here : Fixtures of GFA Premier league and standings of teams

5 matches have been scheduled for GFA Premier League to be conducted on 20th and 21st January 2024, know fixtures and standings of teams

Grenada Football Association has scheduled 5 matches for the GFA Premier League. 1 match will be conducted on 20th January 2024 and 4 matches will be held on 21st January 2024.

The fixtures are as follows:

20th January 2024

Rich will compete against Sab Spartans at 4:00 PM in Plains

21st January 2024

Queens Park Rangers will compete against St. John Sports at 4:00 PM In Queens Park Happy Hill FC will compete against FC Camerhogne AT 4:00 PM in Beausejour Sunsetters will compete against Hurricanes SC at 4:00 PM at Alston George Park. Paradise FCI will compete against Hard Rock FC at 4:00 PM in Victoria’s Park.

Grenada Football Association has announced the Premier League standings:

Paradise FC International – 34 points Queens Park Rangers – 30 points Hurricanes SC – 26 points Rich SC – 24 points FC Camerhogne – 21 points Hard Rock – 16 points John Sports – 15 Points Sab Spartans – 12 Points Sunsetters FC – 7 points Happy Hill FC – 3 points

Following the latest round of matches in the GFA Division 2, here are the updated points standings in both Group 1 and 2:

Group 1 standings:

Honved – 25 points Morne Jaloux SC – 21 points Horne SC – 19 Points Springs FC – 15 points Five stars – 9 Points Belle Vue Rangers – 6 points Carenage FC- 3 points

Group 2 standings:

Sunjets United – 22 Points North Stars – 19 Points Combined Northerners – 14 points Class Herb Roots – 9 points Hampshire United – 9 points Tempe All Black – 8 points Christian Strikers – 4 points

The Sandals GFA National U15 Tournament Championship will take place on Saturday, 20th January 2024, from 1 PM at Morne Rouge Playing Field. The match will take place between GCCU SAFL vs St. John’s Sports.