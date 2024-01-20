Know here : Fixtures of GFA Premier league and standings of teams

5 matches have been scheduled for GFA Premier League to be conducted on 20th and 21st January 2024, know fixtures and standings of teams

GFA Matches
GFA Matches

Grenada Football Association has scheduled 5 matches for the GFA Premier League. 1 match will be conducted on 20th January 2024 and 4 matches will be held on 21st January 2024.

The fixtures are as follows:

20th January 2024

  1. Rich will compete against Sab Spartans at 4:00 PM in Plains

21st January 2024

  1. Queens Park Rangers will compete against St. John Sports at 4:00 PM In Queens Park
  2. Happy Hill FC will compete against FC Camerhogne AT 4:00 PM in Beausejour
  3. Sunsetters will compete against Hurricanes SC at 4:00 PM at Alston George Park.
  4. Paradise FCI will compete against Hard Rock FC at 4:00 PM in Victoria’s Park.

Grenada Football Association has announced the Premier League standings:

  1. Paradise FC International – 34 points
  2. Queens Park Rangers – 30 points
  3. Hurricanes SC – 26 points
  4. Rich SC – 24 points
  5. FC Camerhogne – 21 points
  6. Hard Rock – 16 points
  7. John Sports – 15 Points
  8. Sab Spartans – 12 Points
  9. Sunsetters FC – 7 points
  10. Happy Hill FC – 3 points

Following the latest round of matches in the GFA Division 2, here are the updated points standings in both Group 1 and 2:

Group 1 standings:

  1. Honved – 25 points
  2. Morne Jaloux SC – 21 points
  3. Horne SC – 19 Points
  4. Springs FC – 15 points
  5. Five stars – 9 Points
  6. Belle Vue Rangers – 6 points
  7. Carenage FC- 3 points

Group 2 standings:

  1. Sunjets United – 22 Points
  2. North Stars – 19 Points
  3. Combined Northerners – 14 points
  4. Class Herb Roots – 9 points
  5. Hampshire United – 9 points
  6. Tempe All Black – 8 points
  7. Christian Strikers – 4 points

The Sandals GFA National U15 Tournament Championship will take place on Saturday, 20th January 2024, from 1 PM at Morne Rouge Playing Field. The match will take place between GCCU SAFL vs St. John’s Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR