Know here : Fixtures of GFA Premier league and standings of teams

Grenada Football Association has scheduled 5 matches for the GFA Premier League. 1 match will be conducted on 20th January 2024 and 4 matches will be held on 21st January 2024.
The fixtures are as follows:
20th January 2024
- Rich will compete against Sab Spartans at 4:00 PM in Plains
21st January 2024
- Queens Park Rangers will compete against St. John Sports at 4:00 PM In Queens Park
- Happy Hill FC will compete against FC Camerhogne AT 4:00 PM in Beausejour
- Sunsetters will compete against Hurricanes SC at 4:00 PM at Alston George Park.
- Paradise FCI will compete against Hard Rock FC at 4:00 PM in Victoria’s Park.
Grenada Football Association has announced the Premier League standings:
- Paradise FC International – 34 points
- Queens Park Rangers – 30 points
- Hurricanes SC – 26 points
- Rich SC – 24 points
- FC Camerhogne – 21 points
- Hard Rock – 16 points
- John Sports – 15 Points
- Sab Spartans – 12 Points
- Sunsetters FC – 7 points
- Happy Hill FC – 3 points
Following the latest round of matches in the GFA Division 2, here are the updated points standings in both Group 1 and 2:
Group 1 standings:
- Honved – 25 points
- Morne Jaloux SC – 21 points
- Horne SC – 19 Points
- Springs FC – 15 points
- Five stars – 9 Points
- Belle Vue Rangers – 6 points
- Carenage FC- 3 points
Group 2 standings:
- Sunjets United – 22 Points
- North Stars – 19 Points
- Combined Northerners – 14 points
- Class Herb Roots – 9 points
- Hampshire United – 9 points
- Tempe All Black – 8 points
- Christian Strikers – 4 points
The Sandals GFA National U15 Tournament Championship will take place on Saturday, 20th January 2024, from 1 PM at Morne Rouge Playing Field. The match will take place between GCCU SAFL vs St. John’s Sports.