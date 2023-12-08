Know here: Fixtures of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024

The fixtures of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 are declared and will be held from June 2024

The final draw of the Copa America 2024 tournament has 4 groups as follows:

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Concacaf 5

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

United states

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Columbia

Paraguay

Concacaf 6

The fixtures of match are as follows :

GROUP A

Argentina will compete against Concacaf 5 team on 20 th June 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, GA at 8 pm.

Peru will compete against Chile on 21st June 2024 at AT&T stadium in Arlington, TX at 7:00pm

Chile will compete against Argentina on 25th June 2024 at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, NJ at 9:00pm

Peru will compete against Concacaf 5 team on 25th June 2024 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS at 5:00pm

Argentina will compete against Peru on 29th June 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL at 8:00pm

Concacaf 5 will compete against Chile on 29th June 2024 at Exploria stadium in Orlando, FL at 8:00pm

GROUP B

Mexico will compete with Jamaica on 22 nd June 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX at 8 pm.

Ecuador will compete with Venezuela on 22nd June 2024 at Levi's stadium in Santa Clara CA at 3:00pm

Venezuela will compete with Mexico on 26th June 2024 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA at 6:00pm

Ecuador will compete with Jamaica on 26th June 2024 at Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas, NV at 3:00pm

Mexico will compete with Ecuador on 30th June 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ at 5:00pm

Jamaica will compete with Venezuela on 30th June 2024 at Q2 stadium in Austin, TX at 7:00pm

GROUP C

United states will compete with Bolivia on 23 rd June 2024 at AT&T stadium in Arlington, TX at 5:00pm

Uruguay will compete with Panama on 23rd June 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL at 9:00pm

Panama will compete with united states on 27th June 2023 at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, GA at 6:00pm

Uruguay will compete with Bolivia on 27th June 2024 at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, NJ at 9:00pm

United states will compete with Uruguay on 1st July 2024 at GEHA field of Arrowhead stadium in Kansas city, MO at 8:00pm

Bolivia will compete with Panama on 1st July 2024 at Exploria stadium in Orlando, FL At 9:00 pm.

