Know here: Fixtures of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024

The fixtures of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 are declared and will be held from June 2024.
The final draw of the Copa America 2024 tournament has 4 groups as follows:
Group A
- Argentina
- Peru
- Chile
- Concacaf 5
Group B
- Mexico
- Ecuador
- Venezuela
- Jamaica
Group C
- United states
- Uruguay
- Panama
- Bolivia
Group D
- Brazil
- Columbia
- Paraguay
- Concacaf 6
The fixtures of match are as follows :
GROUP A
- Argentina will compete against Concacaf 5 team on 20th June 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, GA at 8 pm.
- Peru will compete against Chile on 21st June 2024 at AT&T stadium in Arlington, TX at 7:00pm
- Chile will compete against Argentina on 25th June 2024 at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, NJ at 9:00pm
- Peru will compete against Concacaf 5 team on 25th June 2024 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS at 5:00pm
- Argentina will compete against Peru on 29th June 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL at 8:00pm
- Concacaf 5 will compete against Chile on 29th June 2024 at Exploria stadium in Orlando, FL at 8:00pm
GROUP B
- Mexico will compete with Jamaica on 22nd June 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX at 8 pm.
- Ecuador will compete with Venezuela on 22nd June 2024 at Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara CA at 3:00pm
- Venezuela will compete with Mexico on 26th June 2024 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA at 6:00pm
- Ecuador will compete with Jamaica on 26th June 2024 at Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas , NV at 3:00pm
- Mexico will compete with Ecuador on 30th June 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ at 5:00pm
- Jamaica will compete with Venezuela on 30th June 2024 at Q2 stadium in Austin, TX at 7:00pm
GROUP C
- United states will compete with Bolivia on 23rd June 2024 at AT&T stadium in Arlington, TX at 5:00pm
- Uruguay will compete with Panama on 23rd June 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL at 9:00pm
- Panama will compete with united states on 27th June 2023 at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta , GA at 6:00pm
- Uruguay will compete with Bolivia on 27th June 2024 at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, NJ at 9:00pm
- United states will compete with Uruguay on 1st July 2024 at GEHA field of Arrowhead stadium in Kansas city, MO at 8:00pm
- Bolivia will compete with Panama on 1st July 2024 at Exploria stadium in Orlando, FL At 9:00 pm.
GROUP D
- Brazil will compete with Concacaf 6 on 24th June 2024 at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, CA at 6:00pm.
- Columbia will compete with Paraguay on 24th June 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX at 5:00pm.
- Paraguay will compete with Brazil on 28th June 2024 at Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas, NV at 6:00pm.
- Columbia will compete with Concacaf 6 on 28th June 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ at 3:00pm.
- Brazil will compete with Columbia on 2nd July 2024 at Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara, CA at 6:00pm.
- Concacaf will compete with Paraguay on 2nd July 2024 at Q2 stadium in Austin, TX at 8:00pm.