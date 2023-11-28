Know here: Fixtures and standing of St Kitts and Nevis primary football matches

The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary School Football Competition 2023 Semi-Finals will be held on Wednesday, 29th November 2023 at the Warner's Park

The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary School Football Competition 2023 Semi-Finals will be held on Wednesday, 29th November 2023 at the Warner’s Park.

2 semi-final matches will take place. the schedule of the match is as follows:

The fist match is scheduled between Tyrrell Williams primary school and Dieppe Bay Primary School at 5:00PM.

Irish Town Primary School will compete against Beach Allen Primary school for the second match at 6:00 PM.

The admission fee is as follows:

Children 12 & under – free

Above the age of 12 – $5.00

The Jones Group Limited High School and Open College Football Competition Matches for Day 5 is happening on Tuesday, 28th November 2023. The schedule of the matches are as follows:

The first match is going to take place between Verchilds High school and Saddlers secondary school at 3:30 PM in Cayon.

The second match is scheduled between Basseterre high school and Gingerland secondary school at 3:30 pm in Gardens.

The third match will take place between AVEC and Charles Mills secondary school at 3:30 PM in Warners Park.

The fourth match is going to take place between Cayon high school and ICCS at 5:00 PM in the Warners Park.

Also, the Big Six T20 carnival Cup matches have started from Sunday, 26th November 2023. The matches will be played at the Warners Park Cricket Stadium. The semi finals will take place on Sunday, 3rd December 2023 and finals are scheduled for Wednesday,6th December 2023. The fixtures of all the matches to be played in Big Six T20 carnival Cup has been announced.

The standings of jones group limited U-14 secondary football teams as declared by the St Kitts dept of sports is as follows:

ZONE 1

Charles E.Mills – 9 points Saddlers secondary -6 points Gingerland Secondary-3 points Washington Archibald -0 points

ZONE 2

Basseterre High – 6 points Charlestown secondary – 6 points Cayon high – 3 points Verchilds high -0 points

The standings of jones group limited high school and college open secondary football teams as declared by the St Kitts dept of sports is as follows:

ZONE 1

Verchilds- 9 points Basseterre High -9 points Saddlers secondary- 7 points Charles E. Mills- 6 points Gingerland Secondary – 4 points AVEC-0 points

ZONE2

CFBC – 12 points Washington Archibald – 4 points Cayon high – 4 points ICCS- 3 points Charlestown secondary-0 points