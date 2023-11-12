KNOW HERE: First Contestant for Miss Teen Montserrat 2023

The Miss Teen Montserrat 2023 pageant is all set to return as the profile of the first contestant has been unveiled

Montserrat: The Miss Teen Montserrat 2023 pageant is all set to return as the profile of the first contestant has been unveiled. The event will be taking place on December 22, 2023, at the Cultural Centre.

The tickets for the pageants have gone on sale. The beautiful and talented Miss Jahniqueca Wilkins is Contestant No. 1 in Fenyx Creations’ Miss Teen Montserrat 2023 pageant.

She is sponsored by the St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union and chaperoned by Kathrina Daway.

Each year, the contestants participate in a photoshoot, and this year, the photoshoot highlighted their ‘Passion & Purpose’.

JAHNIQUECA WILKINS’ BIO

An eighteen-year-old, Jahniqueca Wilkins, has introduced herself and said:

I am hailing from the stunningly tranquil village of Baker Hill, Montserrat. Ambitious, benevolent, and compassionate are among the qualities that best describe me. I also enjoy a pleasing level of calmness despite my well-determined and energetic nature.

I encourage fighting for what you desire and believe in and doing it through God because nothing great comes easy, and with God, everything is possible.

I am enthused by the love for continued learning and development, as I am currently enrolled as a third-year student at the Montserrat Community College, where I’m pursuing an Associate Degree in Information and communication Technology.

I am an ardent member of the Youth Ambassador Programme and an active executive member of the MCC Student Council, serving in the post of Public Relations Officer.

One person caring about another represents life’s greatest value. I love caring for others, especially the little ones – my cousins bring me the greatest joy when I must babysit them.

My affinity for caring and nurturing have propelled my career aspirations to one day, become Montserrat’s premier Podiatrist, providing renowned foot care and therapy services.

I have maintained a keen enthusiasm for self-sustainability. There is a deep, inner hunger for a green and more naturalistic way of life. A life which is more frugal providing basic needs from local and sustainable resources. Self-sufficiency is about providing you and your loved ones with the very best nature has to offer.

Organic food, clean air, community, space and generally things money can’t buy! I cultivate a backyard garden with my family and expect to add chicken rearing to our homestead, in the very near future.

Apart from pursuing my career and personal passions, I possess an intrinsic passion for entrepreneurship, not only for self fulfilment but as a way to diversify products and services in Montserrat.

I also pride myself as a tech enthusiast, an adventure seeker, my family’s nail designer, a writer of positive affirmations and most importantly I relish spending time with my loved ones and friends.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master's in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity.