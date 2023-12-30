Know here: Events to be hosted by East Port of Spain development company in January 2024

Know here the several events and programmes to be hosted by East Port of Spain Development company in January 2024

East Port of Spain Development company is going to host several events and programmes in January 2024.

The East Port of Spain development company limited is presenting the Pan Yard Crawl in collaboration with Pan Trinbago on Saturday, 13th January 2024.

It is the Tour 5 of the nation’s top Pan Yards in East Port of Spain, featuring live performances and entertainment.

5 Big bands are going to be the part of the event :

Courts Sound Specialist Massy Trinidad All Stars Desperados Bp Renegades Pandemonium

The event will have shuttle service, have secure parking and will be a secure event.

East Port of Spain Development company is also going to host ‘The Spirit of Carnival’ which is a transformative six-week course to master the art of storytelling. The event will be organized in collaboration with IDakeda Group Limited and Kambule movement from 8th January to 9th February 2024.

Classes will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays for 6 weeks from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM in Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra, 46-48 Duke Street.

The course will highlight the following:

History of Carnival

Carnival Arts Skill

Customer Service Skills

Carnival Business Planning

Event Planning and Management

The East Port of Spain Development Company Limited and CARIRI – The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute have collaborated for the 2024 Skills Training Programme.

The programme is ideal for entrepreneur or aspiring to be one. The course offers a transformative learning experience designed to make businesses thrive in today’s competitive market.

The programme highlights:

Short Courses Tailored for Entrepreneurs

Strategic Insights for Business Success

Blended Learning Approach (Online & In Person)

Exclusive Access for East Port of Spain Residents

All courses are being provided free of cost.

The courses being offered are:

Tuesday, 16th January 2024: Introduction to food safety and good manufacturing practices

Thursday, 18th January 2024 : Introduction to food safety and good manufacturing practices

Tuesday, 23rd January 2024: Practical session (Sauce processing and use of key additives)

Thursday , 25th January 2023 : practical session (Sauce processing and use of key additives)