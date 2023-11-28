KNOW HERE: Cruise schedule for Dominica announced

Dominica has welcomed two cruise ships on Monday with around 400 passengers on the shores

Roseau, Dominica: The cruise line schedule for Dominica has been unveiled for another week of the season 2023/2024. Commencing on Monday, different cruise ships will embark on the ports of the country through December 2, 2023.

Dominica has welcomed two cruise ships on Monday with around 400 passengers on the shores. The passengers experience the unique beauty and adventure of the nature isle.

Cruise schedule: November 27 to December 2

Dominica started the cruise season for this week with the docking of MV Star Flyer on November 27, 2023. It was docked at Carbrits Cruise Ship Berth and carried 180 passengers.

The second cruise of the day was Le Bellot, with a passenger capacity of 184. It was also docked at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

MV Marella Discovery will also grace the shores of Dominica on November 28, 2023, at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 2124.

MS Insignia will dock on Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on November 29, 2023. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 777.

MS Borealis will grace the shores of Dominica on November 2, 2023. The ship will dock on Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with a passenger capacity of 1404.

MV Marella Voyager will dock in the port of Woodbridge Bay, Dominica. The ship will grace the shores on December 2, 2023, with a passenger capacity of 1904.

Dominica has kickstarted Cruise Season 2023/2024 with the arrival of MV Mein Schiff 4 of TUI cruises. Visitors across the globe receive a warm welcome and witness the culture of the country. MV Carnival Venezia made the cruise call on the shores of Dominica on November 7, 2023, and became the second ship for the season.

It has carried 3,953 passengers who experienced the wonders of the Nature Isle in their tourist journey.

As per the Ministry of Tourism, Dominica is anticipating 222 cruise calls and a whooping 363,063 cruise passengers. The season will witness 17 % and 14 % increase in call and passengers respectively from last year.

