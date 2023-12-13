KNOW HERE: Calendar of Roseau Christmas Village events

Minister of Housing, Melissa Skerrit, has provided an update on the events scheduled for the Roseau Christmas Village Carnival. The official opening took place with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 8, 2023.

“Come enjoy the ambience and festivities with your friends and family,” says Melissa Skerrit.

The Christmas Village calendar outlines the itinerary of events until December 24, 2023.

The “Jesus – The reason for the season” Gospel concert occurred at the Christmas Village, Botanical Gardens, on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Performances were given by DJ Alphy, Umoja CHS Sign Language Club, Tasha P, and a performer from the Nipp Gospel Song Contest.

On Monday, December 11, 2023, and Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Christmas movie nights were organized at the Roseau Christmas Village, scheduled for three days. The last day for the Christmas movie night will be on December 13, 2023, with the movie starting at 7 PM.

The “Shine like a Star Talent Night” event is set for Friday, December 15, 2023, where performers will showcase their unique talents, including dances, music, poetry, etc.

The Kiddies Christmas Night is scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2023, allowing kids to come, enjoy, and participate in various activities organized by the Christmas Village.

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Roseau Christmas Village will host a Gospel Concert to share the gospel of Jesus Christ through songs.

“Under the Mistle Toe” is set for Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The event will be special for couples as it signifies love and romance.

The Dominica Gov. Band – Music Lovers Band Concert will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Pre-Christmas Eve Specials are scheduled for Saturday, December 23, 2023.

The Kiddies Circus Extravaganza will take place on Sunday, December 24, 2023, where special arrangements will be made for the enjoyment of kids.