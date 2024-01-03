Know here : Calendar of “Mas Dominic – The Real Mas” carnival

The calendar of events for the "Mas Dominic - The Real Mas" carnival to be hosted in January and February has been announced

The calendar of events for the “Mas Dominic – The Real Mas” carnival to be hosted in January and February has been announced. The opening of the carnival will take place on 6th January 2024 and the events of the carnival will conclude on 14th February 2024.

Here are the events that will take place during the “Mas Dominic – The Real Mas” carnival:

January

2nd January 2024

Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

6th January 2024

Opening of carnival

Stardom tent (opening night)

9th January 2024

Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

10th January 2024

Stardom tent (promotion of new song)

12 January 2024

Miss OECS Pageant

13 January 2024

Ole Mas Festival

Portsmouth Town carnival

Calypso Quarterfinal

16th January 2024

Jazz in the City Carnival edition

17th January 2024

Stardom tent ( royalty night and sponsor)

20th January 2024

Pan in the city

St. Joseph Village Carnival

23 January 2024

Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

24th January 2024

Stardom Tent (calypso tug of war )

26th January 2024

Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch

27th January 2024

Calypso Semi Finals

Grandbay Village Carnival

28th January 2024

Carnival princess Show

30th January 2024

Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

31st January 2024

Stardom tent (celebrity Night)

February

2nd February 2024

Mas Jamboree

3rd February 2024

Stardom Tent (clash of the tents )

AMP’D Glow Party

Marigot Village Carnival

4th February 2024

Mahaut Village carnival

Miss teens Dominica

Wine Down

5th February 2024

Lagoon Street Jump up

6th February 2024

Bouyon Day

Jazz in the City Carnival edition

7th February 2024

Stardom tent (Monarch of the tent )

8th February 2024

Carnival Gopwell- the after-party

Miss Dominica pageant

9th February 2024

Sunrise

Drift – the Barge Boat party

10th February 2024

Calypso Grand finals

Stranded at the beach “ The Bikini Special!

Viva La Carnival

11th February 2024

Opulence

Rotary club, original carnival souse &punch

Kiddies carnival

12th February 2024

Lumi nation

Setwah Jouvert

Carnival Monday

Mega Monday

Klubird

Crazy mess

Thunderbird

13th February 2024

Carnival Tuesday

Hysteria Mas

Fantasy tribe

Amnesia

Pulse experience

Thunderbird

14th February 2024: Tewe Vaval