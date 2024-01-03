Know here : Calendar of “Mas Dominic – The Real Mas” carnival

The calendar of events for the "Mas Dominic - The Real Mas" carnival to be hosted in January and February has been announced

calendar of events for the
calendar of events for the "Mas Dominic - The Real Mas" carnival

The calendar of events for the “Mas Dominic – The Real Mas” carnival to be hosted in January and February has been announced. The opening of the carnival will take place on 6th January 2024 and the events of the carnival will conclude on 14th February 2024.

Here are the events that will take place during the “Mas Dominic – The Real Mas” carnival:

January

2nd January 2024

  • Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

6th January 2024

  • Opening of carnival
  • Stardom tent (opening night)

9th January 2024

  • Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

10th January 2024

  • Stardom tent (promotion of new song)

12 January 2024

  • Miss OECS Pageant

13 January 2024

  • Ole Mas Festival
  • Portsmouth Town carnival
  • Calypso Quarterfinal

16th January 2024

  • Jazz in the City Carnival edition

17th January 2024

  • Stardom tent ( royalty night and sponsor)

20th January 2024

  • Pan in the city
  • St. Joseph Village Carnival

23 January 2024

  • Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

24th January 2024

  • Stardom Tent (calypso tug of war )

26th January 2024

  • Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch

27th January 2024

  • Calypso Semi Finals
  • Grandbay Village Carnival

28th January 2024

  • Carnival princess Show

30th January 2024

  • Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

31st January 2024

  • Stardom tent (celebrity Night)

February

2nd February 2024

  • Mas Jamboree

3rd February 2024

  • Stardom Tent (clash of the tents )
  • AMP’D Glow Party
  • Marigot Village Carnival

4th February 2024

  • Mahaut Village carnival
  • Miss teens Dominica
  • Wine Down

5th February 2024

  • Lagoon Street Jump up

6th February 2024

  • Bouyon Day
  • Jazz in the City Carnival edition

7th February 2024

  • Stardom tent (Monarch of the tent )

8th February 2024

  • Carnival Gopwell- the after-party
  • Miss Dominica pageant

9th February 2024

  • Sunrise
  • Drift – the Barge Boat party

10th February 2024

  • Calypso Grand finals
  • Stranded at the beach “ The Bikini Special!
  • Viva La Carnival

11th February 2024

  • Opulence
  • Rotary club, original carnival souse &punch
  • Kiddies carnival

12th February 2024

  • Lumi nation
  • Setwah Jouvert

 Carnival Monday

  • Mega Monday
  • Klubird
  • Crazy mess
  • Thunderbird

13th February 2024

Carnival Tuesday

  • Hysteria Mas
  • Fantasy tribe
  • Amnesia
  • Pulse experience
  • Thunderbird

14th February 2024: Tewe Vaval

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR