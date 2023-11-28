KNOW HERE: Calendar of Christmas festivities announced

Trinidad and Tobago: The calendar of the Christmas festivals taking place in Trinidad and Tobago from November 27 to December 3, 2023, has been announced. The activities will provide tourists with a chance to experience magical and adventurous holidays in the Caribbean.
The activities included Christmas in the Hamptons, Magical Flea Market, Asian Food and Christmas Market and Christman Dreams. All the events will be dedicated to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
Schedule of Festival
MONDAY, NOV 27
- National Movie Day
- Movie Towne Trinidad
- All Movie Towne locations | 1:00pm
THURSDAY, NOV 30
Event 1: Moruga Museum 10th year Anniversary of its National Treasures
- Moruga Museum
- Moruga Museum | 10:00am
Event 2: Christmas in the Hamptons: Crazy
- 519 Trinidad
- 519, C3 Centre | 9:00pm
Event 3: Christmas Dreams
- Joseph Terrace School
- Naparima Bowl, San Fernando | 6:00pm
FRIDAY, DEC 01
Event 1: Christmas Magical Flea Market
- San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Coldatina Avenue, Croisee,
- San Juan | 6:00am-9:00pm
Event 2: Christmas with the Marionettes The Marionettes Chorale
- Queens Hall, 1-3 St. Anns Rd,
- POS | 7:00pm
Event 3: Mid Centre Mall Christmas Flea Market
- Mid Centre Mall
- Southern Main Road,
- Chaguanas | 10:00am-10:00pm
Event 4: Christmas Flea Market Expo
- M&A Interior and Decor Designs
- Irwin Park, Siparia | 9:00am-8:30pm
Event 5: Parang-ish
- Nigel Steel Private Events
- Offside Restaurant and Sports Bar, Michael Rahael Blvd, San Fernando | 9:00pm
Event 6: Central FC vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando
- T&T Premier Football League
- La Horquetta Rec. Ground Phase 2, Arima | 6:00pm
Event 7: Terminix LH Rangers vs Caledonia FC
- Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League
- La Horquetta Rec. Ground Phase 2, Arima 8:00pm
SATURDAY, DEC 02
Event: 1 Christmas Magical Flea Market
- San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Coldatina Avenue, Croisee,
- San Juan | 6:00am-9:00pm
Event: 2 Christmas with the Marionettes The Marionettes Chorale
- Queens Hall, 1-3 St. Anns Rd,
- POS | 7:00pm
Event 3: Mid Centre Mall Christmas Flea Market
- Mid Centre Mall
- Southern Main Road,
- Chaguanas 10:00am-10:00pm
Event: 4 Christmas Flea Market Expo
- M&A Interior and Decor Designs
- Irwin Park, Siparia | 9:00am-8:30pm
Event 5: South Market at S.A.P.A.
- Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) SAPA, Todd St,
- San Fernando | 10:00am-5:00pm
Event 6: Asian Food Hall & Christmas Market
- Chinese Association
- Chinese Association, 7 St. Ann’s Road,
- POS | 5:00pm-9:00pm
Event 7: Christmas Mega Markets
- South Market 868
- Southern Academy for the Performing Arts,
- Todd Street, San Fernando | 10:00am-5:00pm
Event 8: Christmas Mega Markets
- South Market 868 Brentwood Mall,
- Chaguanas | 10:00am-5:00pm
Event 9: Ponche De Creme & Parang
- National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago Nelson Island, Down D Islands
- Chaguaramas | 4:00pm
SUNDAY, DEC 03
Event 1: Christmas Magical Flea Market
- San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Coldatina Avenue, Croisee,
- San Juan 6:00am-9:00pm
Event 2: Christmas with the Marionettes
- The Marionettes Chorale
- Queens Hall, 1-3 St. Anns Rd,
- POS 7:00pm
Event 3: Mid Centre Mall Christmas
- Flea Market
- Mid Centre Mall
- Southern Main Road,
- Chaguanas 10:00am-10:00pm
Event 4: Asian Food Hall & Christmas Market
- Chinese Association
- Chinese Association, 7 St. Ann’s Road,
- POS 11:00am-3:00pm
Event 5: UpMarket: Christmas 2023
- Up Market
- Lions Cultural Centre, #10 Fitzblackman Drive,
- POS | 9:00am-3:30pm
Event 6: A Not So Mini Christmas Market
- Loot & Palate and Casters Cove
- Casters Cove,
- Chaguaramas | 9:00am-4:00pm
Event 7: Lights of Trinidad – Pan Parang Competition
- National Parang Association of Trinidad and
- Tobago (NPATT)/Tourism Trinidad Ltd
- Ortinola Great House, Acono Rd,
- Maracas Valley,
- Joseph | 2:00pm
Event 8: Eagles C FC vs Prison Service FC
- T&T Premier Football League
- Arima Velodrome, #2 Vignale Street, Arima | 4:00pm
Event 9: National Single Pan Finals
- Pan Trinbago
- Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, POS 6:00pm
Event 10: Police FC vs Defence Force Elite
- T&T Premier Football League
- Ken Cooke Ground, Long Circular Road,
- James 6:00pm
Event 11: SCROOGE
- The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) NAPA, Frederick St, POS | 5:00pm
Event 12: Parang in D’ Valley
- La Veronica R.C Primary School
- La Veronica R.C Primary School
- Compound, Lopinot | 2:00pm-10:00pm
Event 13: Parang By The Pool
- YMCA TT
- YMCA Compound, Wrightson Road, POS | 5:00pm
