KNOW HERE: Calendar of Christmas festivities announced

Trinidad and Tobago: The calendar of the Christmas festivals taking place in Trinidad and Tobago from November 27 to December 3, 2023, has been announced. The activities will provide tourists with a chance to experience magical and adventurous holidays in the Caribbean.

The activities included Christmas in the Hamptons, Magical Flea Market, Asian Food and Christmas Market and Christman Dreams. All the events will be dedicated to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Schedule of Festival

MONDAY, NOV 27

National Movie Day

Movie Towne Trinidad

All Movie Towne locations | 1:00pm

THURSDAY, NOV 30

Event 1: Moruga Museum 10th year Anniversary of its National Treasures

Moruga Museum

Moruga Museum | 10:00am

Event 2: Christmas in the Hamptons: Crazy

519 Trinidad

519, C3 Centre | 9:00pm

Event 3: Christmas Dreams

Joseph Terrace School

Naparima Bowl, San Fernando | 6:00pm

FRIDAY, DEC 01

Event 1: Christmas Magical Flea Market

San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Coldatina Avenue, Croisee,

San Juan | 6:00am-9:00pm

Event 2: Christmas with the Marionettes The Marionettes Chorale

Queens Hall, 1-3 St. Anns Rd,

POS | 7:00pm

Event 3: Mid Centre Mall Christmas Flea Market

Mid Centre Mall

Southern Main Road,

Chaguanas | 10:00am-10:00pm

Event 4: Christmas Flea Market Expo

M&A Interior and Decor Designs

Irwin Park, Siparia | 9:00am-8:30pm

Event 5: Parang-ish

Nigel Steel Private Events

Offside Restaurant and Sports Bar, Michael Rahael Blvd, San Fernando | 9:00pm

Event 6: Central FC vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando

T&T Premier Football League

La Horquetta Rec. Ground Phase 2, Arima | 6:00pm

Event 7: Terminix LH Rangers vs Caledonia FC

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League

La Horquetta Rec. Ground Phase 2, Arima 8:00pm

SATURDAY, DEC 02

Event: 1 Christmas Magical Flea Market

San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Coldatina Avenue, Croisee,

San Juan | 6:00am-9:00pm

Event: 2 Christmas with the Marionettes The Marionettes Chorale

Queens Hall, 1-3 St. Anns Rd,

POS | 7:00pm

Event 3: Mid Centre Mall Christmas Flea Market

Mid Centre Mall

Southern Main Road,

Chaguanas 10:00am-10:00pm

Event: 4 Christmas Flea Market Expo

M&A Interior and Decor Designs

Irwin Park, Siparia | 9:00am-8:30pm

Event 5: South Market at S.A.P.A.

Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) SAPA, Todd St,

San Fernando | 10:00am-5:00pm

Event 6: Asian Food Hall & Christmas Market

Chinese Association

Chinese Association, 7 St. Ann’s Road,

POS | 5:00pm-9:00pm

Event 7: Christmas Mega Markets

South Market 868

Southern Academy for the Performing Arts,

Todd Street, San Fernando | 10:00am-5:00pm

Event 8: Christmas Mega Markets

South Market 868 Brentwood Mall,

Chaguanas | 10:00am-5:00pm

Event 9: Ponche De Creme & Parang

National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago Nelson Island, Down D Islands

Chaguaramas | 4:00pm

SUNDAY, DEC 03

Event 1: Christmas Magical Flea Market

San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Coldatina Avenue, Croisee,

San Juan 6:00am-9:00pm

Event 2: Christmas with the Marionettes

The Marionettes Chorale

Queens Hall, 1-3 St. Anns Rd,

POS 7:00pm

Event 3: Mid Centre Mall Christmas

Flea Market

Mid Centre Mall

Southern Main Road,

Chaguanas 10:00am-10:00pm

Event 4: Asian Food Hall & Christmas Market

Chinese Association

Chinese Association, 7 St. Ann’s Road,

POS 11:00am-3:00pm

Event 5: UpMarket: Christmas 2023

Up Market

Lions Cultural Centre, #10 Fitzblackman Drive,

POS | 9:00am-3:30pm

Event 6: A Not So Mini Christmas Market

Loot & Palate and Casters Cove

Casters Cove,

Chaguaramas | 9:00am-4:00pm

Event 7: Lights of Trinidad – Pan Parang Competition

National Parang Association of Trinidad and

Tobago (NPATT)/Tourism Trinidad Ltd

Ortinola Great House, Acono Rd,

Maracas Valley,

Joseph | 2:00pm

Event 8: Eagles C FC vs Prison Service FC

T&T Premier Football League

Arima Velodrome, #2 Vignale Street, Arima | 4:00pm

Event 9: National Single Pan Finals

Pan Trinbago

Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, POS 6:00pm

Event 10: Police FC vs Defence Force Elite

T&T Premier Football League

Ken Cooke Ground, Long Circular Road,

James 6:00pm

Event 11: SCROOGE

The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) NAPA, Frederick St, POS | 5:00pm

Event 12: Parang in D’ Valley

La Veronica R.C Primary School

La Veronica R.C Primary School

Compound, Lopinot | 2:00pm-10:00pm

Event 13: Parang By The Pool

YMCA TT

YMCA Compound, Wrightson Road, POS | 5:00pm

