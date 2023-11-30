Know here all about Digital Abuse

16 days of activism is happening all over the world raising awareness about all forms of gender-based violence among which Digital Abuse is a major concern

Digital Abuse: In our connected world, online harassment, sharing intimate content without consent, privacy invasion, and cyberstalking are serious concerns.

The dependence of people to digital sources is increasing at a high rate and so is the digital abuse.

Some Forms of Digital Abuse are as follows :

Trolling: Hijacking a conversation with unsolicited information that often insults the recipient.

Flaming: Insulting users online with profanity behind the curtain of anonymity.

Dogpiling: Focused harassment by mobs online who hold opposing views. Could include trolling publicly or sending private messages.

Doxing: Revealing the identifying information or personal information about an online user including but not limited to their name, address, or phone number.

Threats: Threatening users with violence.

Hate speech: Spreading hate and discrimination towards a specific group.

Intimate image abuse: Sharing intimate images of a person without their consent.

Unsolicited image sharing: Sharing intimate images of yourself to a person without their consent or images that cause great distress like gore , violence and body horror.

Digital Voyeurism: Capturing and sharing images of a person without their consent, to gain sexual pleasure.

Creepshot: An intimate photo of a women taken without her knowledge.

Upskirting: Taking a photo of a person from under their clothing without their permission to intimidate or for sexual pleasure.

Grooming: Developing an emotional relationship with a minor with an intention of taking advantage.

Digital grooming: Engaging with minors on video games and other online forums with the intention of grooming.

Impersonation: Creating fake profiles with the intention of slander, defamation or to groom a minor.

Speak out: If you are experiencing digital abuse, do not suffer in silence. Reach out to friends, family or professionals who can support.

Block & Report : Take control by blocking and reporting abusive individuals. You have the right to maintain a safe online space.

Educate: Knowledge is power, and by spreading awareness about the issue a safer digital world can be created.

Report : If you witness digital abuse happening to someone else, report it to the platform or authorities.