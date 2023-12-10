Know here about the hosts of 2023 Miss St. Kitts & Nevis Pageant

Dr. Tishima Browne will be hosting 2023 Miss St. Kitts & Nevis Pageant along with the co-hosts of the event Rushane Campbell and Nicole Gumbs.

Dr. Tishima Browne

With a journey that began on the stage of a primary school pageant and led to the coveted title of Miss National Carnival Queen in 2014, she’s not only a beacon of grace but also a healer in her own right as a doctor.

Beyond these accolades, she’s graced the virtual realm as the host of “Viva Caribbean,” an internet show delving into the rich tapestry of Caribbean arts and culinary delights.

Rushane Campbell

Rushane Campbell more popularly known as ‘RushCam’ is a practised Attorney-at-Law who graduated from the University of the West Indies and Norman Manley Law School at the top of his class. However he was drawn towards a more creative calling in the pursuit of a purpose driven life. He took a leap of faith and took the road less traveled as a full-time YouTuber in 2019.

He managed to pack up motivational, lifestyle and fashion, socio-political and spiritual content across various platforms. Rush educates and entertains, packing up his audience with gems, nuggets of advice and laughter.

Nicole Gumbs

Nicole Gumbs, whose journey in the world of beauty pageants began in her youth, ignited by her passion for dance as a member of the esteemed Children’s Dance Theatre (where she later became a tutor) & Vivace Dance Company. Crowned with elegance and poise, Nicole graced the stage in several pageants by winning several titles namely – her alma mater: Basseterre High School, which led her to represent her school and capture the title in the Talented Teen Pageant. A few years later respectively: The 1999-2000 – National Queen Title, Antigua Jaycees Caribbean Pageant, St. Kitts Tourism Pageant. She was guided by Mrs. Carlene Henry Morton .

Nicole embodies strength, compassion, and an unwavering dedication to empowering others.Beyond the glamour, she champions self-care and wellness as pillars of her lifestyle. With an unwavering commitment to wellness, she is now the Chief Wellness Officer of her company “Pockets of Elysian’ – a Spa Consultancy.