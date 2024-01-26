Know here: 4 things that can damage child’s brain development

90% of the brain development in children happens by the age of 5 years, Know here the 4 things that can damage child brain development.

According to statistics, 90% of the brain development in children happens by the age of 5 years and 60% of the child’s energy is consumed in brain development. The first 8 years can play a major role in building a strong foundation for the development of a child.

Here are the 4 things that can damage a child’s brain development.

1. Under stimulating environment: When a child’s brain doesn’t receive enough sensory or intellectual input to keep them engaged with their surroundings, the child faces issues with the growth of the brain, including reduced attention span, lower brain volume, and lower intelligence quotient.

Children need to be held and spoken with. Give them chances to explore their environment, move their bodies and be challenged.

2. Over stimulation: Screen time can impact children’s brains due to prolonged exposure to rapid image change during critical period of brain development. The brain becomes wired to expect high levels of stimulation which leads to issues around inattention.

To much screen time can deprive children of social experience, play, movement all needed for proper brain growth.

3. Lack of movement: The brain stem, which is in charge of the body, requires sensory integration through a process called exteroception. Through varied sensory experiences, the brain begins to understand relationships with the outside world.

Growth and stimulation in the brain stem is needed to move onto the growth of the more complex regions of the brain. Movement and stimulations also keep stress hormones at bay so the brain can work on more important areas.

4. Missing nutrients: Children need a variety of nutrients in their diet or through supplements to support brain development.

Protein: meat, poultry, dairy, beans nuts

Folate: Liver, Spinach, fortified cereals

Vitamin A: carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach

Iron: meat, dark leafy greens, beans/lentils

Iodine: Seawood, Iodised salt, seafood, dairy

Vitamin D: Sun, fatty fish, fortified Milk