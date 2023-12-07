Know fixtures of Prelims of Gold cup to be held in February 2024

The prelims of the CONCACAF road to Gold Cup will take place on 17th February 2024 at the Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium

The prelims of the CONCACAF road to Gold Cup will take place on 17th February 2024 at the Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium.

The November and December matches of CONCACAF road to gold cup have successfully concluded. The group stage teams and qualifying teams for prelims are declared.

8 teams have qualified in the Group stage Teams in CONCACAF road to gold cup. The 8 teams are:

Group stage

United states

Brazil

Columbia

Argentina

Paraguay

Canada

Mexico

Panama

Costa Rica

6 teams will compete in the prelims and the 3 winning teams from the prelims matches will get qualified for the group stage matches. The teams qualified for prelims are:

Prelims

Haiti with the #1 ranking

Puerto Rico with #6 ranking

Guatemala with #5 ranking

El Salvador with #2 ranking

Guyana with #3 ranking

Dominican Republic with #4 ranking

3 teams to qualify from the prelims will join the group stage teams of CONCACAF road to gold cup.

The schedule of the prelims matches of CONCACAF road to gold cup has been declared. Pairing of the teams is determined based on the CONCACAF Women’s Ranking.

The fixtures of the prelim’s matches are as follows:

Match 1 will be held between Haiti and Puerto Rico.

Match 2 will be held between El Salvador and Guatemala.

Match 3 will be held between Guyana and Dominican Republic.

Teams and draw procedures are confirmed for the 2024 road to Gold Cup .The official draw pots for 11th December 2023 are as follows:

Every pot consists of 3 teams.

The teams in Pot 1 are :

United states

Brazil

Canada

The teams in Pot 2 are :

Costa Rica

Mexico

Panama

The teams in Pot 3 are :

Colombia

Argentina

Paraguay

Pot 4 will consist of winning teams who qualify from the gold cup prelims matches.

The finals of the tournament is scheduled to take place on 10th march 2023 at the Snaporagon Stadium , San Diego , CA.