KNOW: Exclusive menu for Christmas Lobster Brunch at Copper Hotel

Antigua and Barbuda: The exclusive menu for the Lobster Brunch as part of Christmas Eve was unveiled by Copper and Lumber Store Hotel, Antigua and Barbuda. The brunch will be held every Sunday from 12:30 pm to 5:00 pm in the Historic Nelson’s Dockyard.

The brunch is promised to bring the joy of the season and the company of loved ones at every bite. The brunch will be filled with exciting dishes and cocktails. The Christmas will be shined at the restaurant, making the experience for the tourists great.

For the starters, the menu will be included:

The Lobster Cake with Lime-Cilantro Dip will be included in the menu at the cost of $25, while Lobster Sticks with Chipotle Mayonnaise Dip will be available at the cost of $25.

Furthermore, the third starter will be Lobster Salad Stuffed Deep-Fried Deviled Eggs, which will come at the cost of $25. The Lobster Appetizer Combo Platter will be sold at $45. The platter will feature stuffed lobster balls, Lobster Sicks, a Deep Fried Deviled Eggs stuffed with Lobster Salad served with Chipotle Mayonnaise Dip.

The Lobster Spring Roll with Lime Cilantro Dip will also be added to the menu at $25. Further, Mozzarella Stuffed Lobster Balls with Spicy Tomato Dip will be available at the cost of $25.

Lobster and Avacado Quesadillas with Lime Cilantro Dip will be added to the menu at $27.

For the Mains, the menu will be included:

Lobster and Avacado Stack Salad will be available at $27. The dish will include Lobster Salad, Avocado and Tomato Collis topped with Grilled Shrimp and Herb Oil.

The second dish will include Buterfed Lobster Baguette, which will be sold at $25. The Lobster Enchilads will also fall into this category. It will be added to the menu at $45. On the other hand, Butterfed Lobster Linguine will also be added to the menu at $35.

The last three things for the main course will be added to the menu at $45. These dishes are Double Portion Jerk, Grilled Lobster and Grilled Lobster and Mahi Mahi Stacked Lobster.