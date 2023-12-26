KNOW: Exclusive Christmas menu of Marshall’s Restaurant

The reservation for the booking of the table has opened, and the menu will feature a buffet and special Caribbean cuisines.

St Kitts and Nevis: The exclusive Christmas menu of Marshall’s Restaurant, St Kitts and Nevis, has been unveiled. The reservation for the booking of the table has opened, and the menu will feature a buffet and special Caribbean cuisines.

The menu will feature exclusive dishes in the main courses, sides and dessert, showcasing the beauty of the products of St Kitts and Nevis. The guests will have to reserve their table now for a soiree of unparalleled taste and elegance this Christmas.

The Main Courses will include dishes such as Farmer Brown Roast Turkey and Roast Prine Rib of Beef. The dishes will enhance the culinary experience of the tourists. Besides this, the Honey Baked Ham and Blackened Grouper will also be served as the main course at the Marshall’s Restaurant.

Further, the sides will also enhance the taste experience of the customers, which will include Garden Salad, Mashed Potato, Rice and Pigeon Peas and Steamed Seasonal Vegetables.

The dessert named Christmas Pudding in Brandy Sauce will be served in the restaurant for a better customer experience.

Earlier, Marshall’s management and staff extended wishes on the occasion of Christmas with a warm message. The restaurant said that they would like to wish all the patrons, family and friends a Merry Christmas.

It added, ”We look forward to serving you today at the Christmas Day Buffet.”

On the occasion of Christmas, the restaurant has also hosted a celebration with a special Buffet Menu including Starters, Main Courses and Dessert.

From Green Salad, Honey Baked Ham to Christmas Pudding were become important dishes for the week-long celebration of Christmas. The entry ticket per person was EC$147.00. Besides this, they have also chared 10 % service charge.

Christmas is the annual celebration in St Kitts and Nevis, with the staging of several feasts, parties and carnivals. The aim of these parties is to enhance the holiday season of the patrons and empower the local community by bringing employment opportunities.

Netizens reacted to the announcement of the menu of Marshall’s Restaurant and said that they always visit the restaurant whenever they come to St Kitts and Nevis. The Netizens also lauded the food and service of the restaurant and added that they are there to make the evenings so special for them.

One of the users said that he is eagerly waiting to spend Christmas Eve at the restaurant as he loves his food a lot. Another one mentioned that the experience at Marhsall’s Restaurant is always great due to the authentic cuisine and vibrant ambience.