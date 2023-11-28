Know about Saddlers Secondary recipients for 25 Most Remarkable Teen Awards

Four recipients from Saddlers Secondary are named in the 25 Most Remarkable Teen Awards

Four recipients from Saddlers Secondary are named in the 25 Most Remarkable Teen Awards.

The awardees are exceptional students and well deserving of the award in their various capacities, sports, school pride, technology and academics.

Destinee Morris has been awarded as the most promising and school pride under the 25 most remarkable teens in St Kitts and Nevis.

Destinee Morris is an exceptional student leader who embodies determination, resilience, and a passion for making a positive impact on her school and wider community. As a result of her unwavering dedication, she has emerged as an influential figure amongst her peers and teachers of the saddlers secondary school.

She has graduated from the Epworth Maurice hillier memorial junior school and acquiring a passing grade for CXS CSEC mathematics at the age 14 and English A and physics at 15.She also served as the president of the student council.

She is the secretary of the St Pauls Wesleyan holiness church youth group and also serves as the public relations officer for the SL Horsford’s St Pauls football club. She was an active member of the synergy dance company from 2015-2022 and a member of Cristian life club.

She has represented the school in several competitions and has recently been awarded the 2nd runner up position for the 2023 national tourism youth congress. Additionally she was the winner of the 2020 independence theme competition with the theme, “Resilience, innovation and security for independence 2020”.

Destinee is destined to achieve great things and positively influence the lives of those around her.

De’Cheynelle Thomas has been rewarded for sports in the 25 most remarkable teens in St Kitts and Nevis.

De’Cheynelle Thomas is an extra ordinary track athlete who has emerged as a true force within the arena of competitive sport. From a young age, De’Cheynelle Thomas displayed a natural inclination and passion for running.

Her raw talent , relentless work ethic , exceptional speed, agility, and endurance set her apart from her peers. She consistently dominates on the track, setting records and surpasses expectations .

Her exceptional performances in events such as the 200-meter and 400 m have earned her numerous accolades and recognition at both national and regional levels. Most recently with her notable performance at the 2023 TDC Interschool championships and the CARIFTA Games.

Outside of her athletic pursuit she excels academically demonstrating a strong devotion to balancing her studies with her training. As an active member of the student council, she understands the importance of maintaining a well-rounded lifestyle and strives for excellence in all aspects of her life.

Khimeli Jules has been awarded for courage to overcome and most promising in the 25 most remarkable teens in St Kitts and Nevis.

Khimeli Jules continues to navigate through various challenges brought on by life in pursuit of excellence. She has demonstrated strength and perseverance in the face of adversity.

When Khimeli was 7 years old her mother migrated in hopes of better life and that was the last time Khimeli saw her mother physically. Unfortunately, her mother passed away in the first wave of dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

There were barriers for Khimeli to pursue academic success but she committed extraordinary aspirations and conquered them one by one.

She graduated with first position from the Dieppe Bay primary school. She attended the Saddlers Secondary School and while in form 4, she took 4 Caribbean secondary school education certificate (CSEC) Courses and passed them. She just completed form 5 at the same school and successfully registered 6 CXC passes, most with grade 1s. Khimeli recent enrolled in the clarence Fitzroy Bryant college (CFBC).

She was introduced to the sport of volleyball and within 2 weeks she was instrumental in coordinating volunteers at the recently concluded Eastern Caribbean volleyball association U-21 beach volleyball tournament.

Khimeli has created her own recipe to aid in her mental stability . she loves crocheting, writing poems and has decided to add playing piano to her repertoire. Khimeli’s story is powerful and one that sets a marker for other young people.

She has been awarded for technology and leadership in the 25 most remarkable teens in St Kitts and Nevis

This remarkable individual is driven by curiosity and thirst for knowledge. She graduated as Valedictorian from both the saddlers primary and saddlers secondary school showcasing consistency and dedication to academic excellence.

Patrina’s inclination towards technology beamed highly during her high school career where she seamlessly captured the information technology award upon graduation.

Her discovery of the St Kitts and Nevis robotic association further cemented her love for technology. Patrina signed up and was chosen as a member of robotics team . The robotics team appointed Patrina as the team caption . Embracing the responsibility she led the team through the 2021 first global challenge. She officially embarked on the journey to pursue IT with an associate degree.

She was also elected as the team captain of St Kitts Nevis robotics team. The honor granted her the privilege to travel to Geneva , Switzerland competing in a thrilling face to face matches against teams from 200 other nations.

She has been elected as the public relation director for St Kitts and Nevis robotic association and holds the position of team leader for Humanoid Research and development at clarence Fitzroy Bryant college. She has earned recognitions a certified instructor with the association. She serves as a system support clerk at Dolisle Walwyn & Co ltd.