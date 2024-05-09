KLM Royal Dutch Airlines set to double flights to Trinidad for winter 2024/25

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is all set to double the service of the flights to Trinidad and Tobago for the Winter 2024/2025 season

Trinidad and Tobago: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is all set to double the service of the flights to Trinidad and Tobago for the Winter 2024/2025 season. The flights will increase from three times weekly to six times weekly on the route from Amsterdam (AMS) to Port of Spain via Sint Maarten (SXM).

The service will be available from October 27, 2024, and the triangle route usually runs daily except Saturdays with altered flight times. The flights operated until March 28, 2024, and enhanced the travel options for visiting Trinidad and Tobago.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines reintroduced the service to Trinidad in October 2021 after almost 30 years of waiting, and now, it is experiencing success on the triangle route. Through the service, the region has attracted nationals and visitors from the Benelux region and Asia. It has also connected the passengers to several other destinations in the Caribbean and South America.

Due to the growing demand, the airline has also increased the load factor with significantly enhanced seating capacity. The capacity has reached around 92 percent from January to March 2024, providing efficient seating experience to the tourists.

The tourism minister of Trinidad and Tobago– Randall Mitchell, announced that the load factor was at 75% in 2022 and 80% in 2023. Now, in the period between January and March 2024, the load factor has been increased to 92%.

The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines offered 60% of the seating capacity of the aircraft 293 Airbus A330 to Trinidad and 40% to Sint Maarten on the AMS-POS route. As per the report, the 92% load factor represented the 161 seats which are given to Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition to that, the airline also provided additional service to Trinidad with five flights weekly during the period of Carnival, but returned to three-times weekly after the festival.

The airline has remained great sign for the airlift sector of Trinidad as it bolstered the tourism arrivals to the country with the additional services.