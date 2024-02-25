Kingston: Police Officer shoots taxi operator in encounter

Jamaica: A taxi operator was shot by a police officer in an encounter while he was attempting to flee along Hope Road in the Half-Way Tree locality in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica in Saint Andrew parish, on the morning of Friday, 23 February, around 7:15 am.

As per the reports, the incident of the taxi operator getting shot by a police officer in Kingston took place on the day during a police encounter in front of Brooklyn Supermarket on Hope Road.

It is mentioned that the police officer spotted the taxi at the location at nearly 7:15 am which was found to be suspicious. The police officer signaled the taxi driver to stop to conduct an inquiry. It is said that the taxi operator disobeyed the order of the officer and attempted to flee from the place.

The police officer on the way observed the violation of the order which confirmed his suspicion. Reportedly the police officer to avoid getting hit by the taxi immediately pulled his service firearm and got armed. The police officer shot a fire in the direction of the taxi driver which hit him.

The incident of the taxi operator getting shot by the officer in the Kingston encounter was informed to the police department. A team of police officers went to the place and took the area under control for the investigation. The statements of the involved police officer were also recorded.

The case is currently under the officers of the Independent Commission of Investigations who are conducting the investigation and inquiries around the incident. The path is sealed by the officers for the investigation of the place and traffic is being diverted.

The police department also released an advisory to the locals to avoid travelling through the route involved in the incident and use the alternative route for some time till the investigation is going on.

The local people of Kingston and the resident of the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of an encounter in which a police officer shot a taxi operator.

People are saying, “Some of you people that are here cursing out the police man I used to do the same thing when it comes to taxi man but not anymore they are a set of wicked on our road Just the other day one of those same taxi man hit my husband car and drive away I don’t sorry for none of them I hope the police get him good they are such a dangerous driver on our road and when they lick people car they don’t take responsibility for the actions they run away good job officer.”

People also said, “Perhaps this law man life could have been in danger to all cab drivers please don’t let it happen a gain. And if you and yours do something wrong on our national road please kindly say good morning or evening officers please give us a chance. Police men are people just like you. l will say this to them with respect once a cop twice a civilian.”