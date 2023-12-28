Kingdom Night to perform in Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2024

The festival is scheduled to take place from April 30 to May 12, 2024, under the theme- “Music, art and culture.”

Castries, Saint Lucia: Kingdom Night has been invited to participate in the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival in 2024. The festival is scheduled to take place from April 30 to May 12, 2024, under the theme- “Music, art and culture.”

In Just a few weeks, the celebration will feature some of the biggest names in gospel music. Kingdom Night promised to be nothing short of a heavenly celebration. Saint Lucia is gearing up to begin a unique musical journey with the staging of the 2024 edition of the highly anticipated Caribbean Music Festival.

Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival added that the stage is set, and the atmosphere is filled with anticipation, resonating with the cheerful holiday spirit. It will be a unique blend of music, art and culture. The festival will celebrate the rhythmic magic of Saint Lucia.

It will bring harmony, love and the thrill of new beginnings in the music industry.

Kingdom Night is a band of great socca and gospel music. They showcased the culture and vibrant heritage of the country. It opens with the vibes of the unity among different communities. The festival aims to provide economic benefits: company benefits, small business benefits, people benefits and Saint Lucia benefits.

The festival is a multi-generational, multi-genre event aiming to strengthen the culture and local community of Saint Lucia. The festival showcased the cultural richness of the country with the staging of world-renowned musicians, artists and performers.

The stage came alive with an electrifying mixture of genres as it featured Grammy winners as well as rising stars. Thousands of visitors visit Saint Lucia and enhance their music experience at the festival.

Kingdom Night is a soca band which has gained immense popularity among patrons from across the globe. With their infectious beats, the band is known for leaving the crowd spellbound and craving more.

The festival is all about the showcase of the music and cultural heritage of Saint Lucia.