King Charles congratulates Dominica on Sperm Whale reserve

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, during his Wednesday press conference, stated that he received a letter from the King

Roseau, Dominica: King Charles II congratulated Dominica for establishing the world’s first Sperm Whale reserve. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, during his Wednesday press conference, stated that he received a letter from the King.

He referred to it as a big deal for Dominica as King Charles had taken time off to write him a letter to commend the country’s step.

While informing Dominica, he said,” I want to inform Dominicans that I received a very kind letter from his majesty King Charles II. This is big news for Dominica, and we thank him most profusely for this very kind and generous letter.”

Sperm Reserve is the first of its kind: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

While highlighting the importance of the Sperm Reserve, PM Skerrit said that the marine protected area for endangered sperm whales is the first of its kind in the world.

He added that the establishment of the marine reserve has garnered tremendous applause from the international community. “I think Dominica is coming for tremendous International Commendation for yet again taking a proactive, sensible and sincere action to protect our marine ecosystem and the Sperm Whales.”

PM Skerrit further added that the Sperm Whales are a unique animal to Dominica, and it is an opportunity for the country to ensure their survivability.

He also extended gratitude to all international parties for working with them.

Sperm Reserve in Dominica for endangered whales

Dominica is all set to receive the world’s first marine protected areas for one of the earth’s largest animals: the endangered sperm whale. The reserve will be nearly 300 square miles, featuring royal blue waters on the western side of the island nation.

It will serve as the key nursing and feeding grounds for the endangered species.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that the aim of the marine reserve is to protect the highly intelligent and majestic animals. It will provide a safe and healthy climate to the sperm whales.

The government of Dominica also added that the reserve will also allow sustainable artisanal fishing and assist in avoiding more deaths of sperm whales. The whales have the largest brains in the world and can grow up to 50 feet.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com