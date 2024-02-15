Khadija Shaw secures 24th spot in Guardian’s list of Best Women’s Player of 2023

Jamaican sensation Khadija “Bunny” Shaw has been named in the Guardian’s list of the Best Women’s Player of 2023.

Jamaica: Jamaican sensation Khadija “Bunny” Shaw has been named in the Guardian’s list of the Best Women’s Player of 2023. She has climbed the 24th spot in the list as it was 62nd earlier in 2022, making her as one of the best athletes in the Caribbean.

According to the reports, the jump of Shaw from 62nd position to 24th showcased her unstoppable force on the field. She has played for Manchester City in the WSL and as a striker for Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz.

She also secured historic achievement recently with three hat tricks in a single WSL calendar year and clinched the tally of 29 goals. Shaw also secured nine assists, showcasing her goal-scoring performance.

Besides this, the performance of the Jamaican sensation at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has also garnered attention. It has further solidified her position as one of the football’s elites and made Jamaica secure their place in the knockout stage.

She started her football journey in Spanish Town and gained global stardom with her performance on several platforms. The government of Jamaica appreciated her and said that her journey was inspiring as she turned out to be a true sports icon in the country.

In addition to that, Bunny Shaw has also signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City and secured several accolades. She was also named the CONCACAF Female of the Year. She also became the first player ever in the Women’s Super League.

She also played a significant role in Jamaica’s historic advancement to the knockout stage and secured a hard-fought draw against Brazil. Shaw has also been recognized in the PFA WSL Team of the Year for 2023. She also received a nomination for the Ballon d’Or Feminin.

She also represented Jamaica at several stages and showcased her performance at the University of Tennessee. She also secured the landmark deal with Manchester City in 2021.

Bunny Shaw received love from the fans and citizens who congratulated her for their achievement. One commented,” We need Bunny Shaw and the rest of the reggae girls back in the squad let’s campaign for them.”

Another commented,” Congratulations girl continue to do what you love and love what you do. The sky is the limit.”

One stated,” Khadija Bunny Shaw your blessings of to flow through like a River.”