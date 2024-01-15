Kendell Smith, prison officer killed in Arima shooting

Kendell Smith, 36-year-old prison officer became a victim of a fatal shooting in which a 22-year-old man got injured in Arima on Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old Kendell Smith prison officer became a victim of a fatal shooting in which a 22-year-old man got injured in Arima, a town in the eastern part of Trinidad, in the evening of Thursday, 11 January, around 6:20 pm.

The deceased victim is identified with the name of Kendell Smith, who was a prison officer in the Maximum-Security Prison in Arouca of Greenvale Park in Cunupia, a town in the central part of Trinidad.

The other victim is identified with the name of Caydel Aguilera, who lives in Samaroo village of Arima town.

As per the reports, on the day, around 6:20 pm, Kendell Smith prison officer was enjoying with another victim in the yard of a house in Samaroo Village when the shooting took place.

Unexpectedly, a white Nissan AD wagon car approached them. Straight after, two masked men who were armed with firearms came out of the car and started firing at the victims.

In the shooting, the bullet hit the prison officer on his body and head, and the victim boy got hit on his right leg. The suspects immediately fled the place after the shooting.

The loud noise of the shooting was heard by residents in the neighbourhood, who instantly reported the incident to the police department. In response, officers from the local police station of Arima took charge and went to the shooting scene.

After visiting the shooting scene, officers confirmed the report and took the area under control for investigation. Officers found the victims bleeding from the gunshot wounds on the scene and were immediately transferred to the Arima District Hospital for medical attention.

After all the efforts by the medical staff, prison officer Smith was not able to survive and was officially declared dead. It is said that the other victim is in stable condition.

The investigation was conducted by the officers of the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division under the guidance of Senior Superintendent Smith. The crime scene experts also visited the shooting site to search.

On the shooting scene, officers recovered the shells of fired bullets, among which 23 shells were of 9mm ammunition and seven shells were of 7.62mm ammunition.

Among the recovered shells at the shooting site, one is said to be holding the mark of Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard.

The reason for the attack is not clear for now, and the police department is conducting inquiries to trace the suspects and arrest them as soon as possible.

The people of the communities around the area are in panic after hearing about the incident and are raising questions about the safety and security management of the authorities.

The people are saying, “How are they going to protect normal citizens when a government officer is not safe in the nation? This is getting out of hand. It looks like now we need to protect ourselves on our own.”

The last time such an incident was recorded in the nation where a prison officer was attacked was on Monday, 29 November 2021.

In that case, the victim was identified with the name of Nigel Jones, who was shot dead while walking along the High Street of Siparia, a town in the southern part of Trinidad.

The people around the communities of Arima are demanding a quick resolution to the shooting case and hoping for the betterment of the families of the victims.