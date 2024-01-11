Kaikoconut open bookings for launch party of new floating attraction

Kaikoconut, floating on the coast of Antigua and Barbuda, announced its launch party on 14 January, at 1:00 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda: Kaikoconut, the new party attraction of the island nation, floating on the coast of Saint John’s, the capital of Antigua and Barbuda, announced its launch party on the afternoon of Sunday, 14 January 2024, at 1:00 pm.

Kaikoconut came up in the tourism industry with a party boat, also called D Party Queen, which is ready to inaugurate and serve visitors.

The Kaikoconut party boat is a floating platform on the waters of Antigua and Barbuda, which is made while keeping the tourist in mind who loves to party on the water bed.

It is said by the team of Kaikoconut that this party boat is going to be one of the most luxurious attractions in Antigua for tourists around the world.

The booking of the launch party and inauguration of Kaikoconut is open by the company for interested visitors.

The fees of the entry pass to get on the boat and be part of the event are set at the cost of 350 XCD. All the facilities and luxury will be included in the pass with food and drinks.

The special food menu on board is also shared by the team of Kaikoconut, which will include coconut shrimp, barbecue wings, mini burgers, sandwiches, pumpkin chicken soup and fillet fish.

The party will start on the floating structure on the coast of Saint John’s on Sunday from 1:00 pm and will continue till sunset.

With the inauguration of the new party boat and the vibes of the launch party, the music will be a great attraction to the event. The party will be joined by DJ Tanny and Kez, who will set the vibes of the environment on board to bring the best experience.

Kaikoconut will also provide the facility of small ffryes for the people who want to visit the party boat, and those small ffryes will take the visitors in the middle of water from the coast of Saint John’s.

People are very excited after knowing about the launch event of a new party boat loaded with luxury.

People are saying, “Everyone was waiting for something like this. This looks huge and is the best thing. For all those who love to party, this is a treat for them. We were waiting for this one and now it is here.”

The launch of Kaikoconut is also seen as a great asset which can contribute to the tourism of the nation and bring party lovers from all over the world. This will lead to the economic betterment of other tourist sectors also, like hotels and local businesses.

Those who are looking to book their slot over the boast can visit their website or connect with them through their email or contact number.