Just wow click ‘Air Guitar Roo’ won Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

An excellent capture of Kangaroo by Jason Moore entitled “Air Guitar Roo” won Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 on Wednesday.

The stunning photo of Kangaroo is gaining much attention from the public as the click seems so interesting that it becomes hard to take the eyes off.

Interestingly, this capture not only won this title but also is the winner of Creatures of Land category.

The most special photo won over 5300 entries from 85 various countries.

Predominantly, the picture gives the complete hilarious vibes as Kangaroos are considered most boring among the animals.

However, this time the boring has turned to comedy. Such an amazing shift is giving ‘just a wow’ feels.

As the Kangaroo in a photo has bent his head down and seems like playing guitar in an open air with the perfect hand positioning like guitar.

Also, the photographer of such a stunning capture, Jason Moore elaborated the complete story behind the snapshot.

In the elaboration, he mentioned that he was out to capture waterfowl, and it was the golden hour light (sunrise energy). Although, that turned into a disappointing morning.

So he left the lake and decided to move to open bushland where Kangaroos are often seen feeding and sunning themselves.

Moreover, as he arrived at the place, a number of Kangaroos were present there. So he put up his camera and captured around 40 to 50 shots of Kangaroos with different concepts.

He even added that he was not even able to get down to eye level. In simple words, he was unable to move to the lengths to get the perfect picture because of biting ticks around but captured the best.

Most importantly, the morning light worked as icing on the cake.

And, the magic of the perfect picture is so evidently in front of everyone, it is pleasing to every viewer.

