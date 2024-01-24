Junior Calypso- Bouyon Monarch set to return to Dominica, know contestants

Junior Calypso- Bouyon Monarch is all set to return to Dominica on January 26, 2024, under the theme- “One show, 2 Crowns”.

Roseau, Dominica: Junior Calypso- Bouyon Monarch is all set to return to Dominica on January 26, 2024, under the theme- “One show, 2 Crowns”. The pageant will take place at Stadium Forecourt at 5 pm.

Dominica Tourism Authority announced the candidates for the Monarch and said that the event will provide a platform for them to showcase their skills in the field of entertainment, art, craft and culture.

The candidates for the Calypso Contestant are as follows:

The first participant for the Calypso-Bouyon Monarch is Camille-Rose Esprit, who is also known as“Rising Rose”. He will represent the Preparatory School at the Calypso Monarch. The Calypso contestant is Joshua Bernadel, who will represent St Mary’s Academy. The pageant name of the contestant will be Burna Bread.

The third contestant for the Calypso is Kaelan Mathew, who is also known as “King K”. He will represent St Mary’s Academy. The fourth Calypso contestant is Niah Massicott, who is also known as “Nifty Ni” and will represent Portsmouth Secondary School.

Tkwani Kowan Joseph will represent St Mary’s Primary at the Calypso Contestant in Dominica, and his name will be “Prince Kwani”. The sixth contestant for the Calypso is Ojahro Philbert, who is also known as “Mighty Kai” and will represent the Social Centre FOTA programme.

Convent High School will be represented by Karishma Piper in Dominica Calypso Contestant. He is known as “The Piper’s Tune” and showcases his skills on the stage. The eighth contestant is Tyce Faustin, who is also known as “Mighty T” and will represent St Mary’s Academy.

The candidates for the Bouyon Contestant are as follows:

Sage Campbell, also known as “King Sergio”, will represent St Mary’s Primary and perform as Bouyon Contestant. Another bouyon contestant will be Josiah Fagan, who is also known as DJ Siah. He will represent Goodwill Secondary School.

Aydin Johnson will represent St Mary’s Academy and participate in the pageant as the Bouyon contestant. He is also known as “Hit Maker”. Shervez Seaman, also known as “Moxie Shervy” who will represent Portsmouth Secondary School at Bouyon competition.

DeAndre Darroux “Dre” will be part of Bouyon and will represent Pierre Charles Secondary School.