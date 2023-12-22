Jungle Bay Dominica announces menu for Christmas Brunch

Roseau, Dominica: Jungle Bay Dominica unveiled the exclusive menu for the Christmas Brunch and Holiday season 2023. The brunch will take place on December 25, 2023 from 11: 30 am to 3: 00 pm.

Entry into the resort will be made available for the tourist at $60 USD, and the price will be half for the children.

The menu of Jungle Bay Dominica will include appetisers, entrees, desserts and accompaniments. It will enhance the visit of tourists seeking to spend their festivals in a tranquil environment. The reservation for the booking of the table has opened. People will have to make reservation calls for the booking of their tables.

The menu promises to showcase the authentic cuisine of Dominica. This will also enhance the taste experience of the tourists.

For the appetisers, the attendees will get traditional Codfish Accras (Tartar Sauce), Pickled Pig Feet Souse, Mini Omelettes, Ham Slices, Deconstructed Salad and Cinnamon Sweet Potato Soup. The packed menu will work for tourists seeking to try something special on the occasion of Christmas Eve.

Entrees will also be there for the tourists who book their spot at the reservation table. The dishes which were included in the menu of the entree are Honey Glazed Ham, Braised Christmas Poultry, Catch and Fried with Festivals.

As part of the accompaniments, the dishes will include Beef Shepard’s Pie/Mashed Potatoes, Carrot Raisin Rice and Vegetable Agratin. The food will provide an authentic taste of Dominica to customers who will reserve their seats for Christmas pleasure.

Coming to Dessert, the menu will include Christmas Pudding, Dominican Fruit Cake, Cinnamon Rolls, Raisin Slices, and Cupcakes Floral.

Dominica has been celebrating Christmas Eve with the staging of numerous events such as Christmas Carnivals, games, and entertainment. The Roseau Christmas Village is one of big events of Dominica government which is hosted for the promtion of the local products, small businesses and street vendors.

The Christmas Village is taking place in Dominica with great lineup of events such as Kids like Christmas, Gospel Concert and many more.