Julien Alfred clinches women’s 60m final at NM Collegiate Classic

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred won the women’s 60m final at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday in a season’s best of 7.04s. She defeated Jacious Sears from Tennessee who ran 7.09s and finished at the second position.

The third position in the tournament was secured by Hannah Waller as she finished the race in 7.26s. Alfred became the joint-second fastest in the event with her personal best of 6.94 last season, tan 7.04 for victory. The victory was followed by her performance in 200m in the championship on Friday.

The government of Saint Lucia extended wishes to the athlete and lauded her performance in the championships. They added, ”Another blazing performance by our Sprint Queen. Lets continue to celebrate and lift her up in national pride. “Let her inspire us!”

Besides this, the sprinter’s fans also appreciated her hard work and dedication to the sport and said that she is a true icon from Saint Lucia. They added that Julien is on fire right now as she is awesome in sports.

The fans also extended greetings to the athlete and added that they are looking forward for her performance in upcoming international events. One commented,” That’s it juju !!!!!.. much congrats my love !!!. We grabbing the Olympic medal this year .. 2024 we own u !!!.. Juju to the world!!!. St.Lucia we EXTRA LARGE.”

Another stated,”Congratulations to your and your accomplishments. We are proud of you and keep doing your best.” The fans added that she has done great job and cherred her up for upcoming championships.

Julien Alfred is a former Texas star athlete who has won the 2023 Bowerman Award for being the most outstanding collegiate track athleteb in December 2023.

She holds school records in the 60, 100, and 200 meters, with her 60-meter time being an NCAA record. She won Big 12 Athlete of the Year and led the Longhorns to their fifth outdoor track title.

Alfred won gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 400-meter relay. She set the collegiate record in the 400-meter relay semifinals. Alfred is also the Big 12’s indoor and outdoor performer of the year and the USTFCCCA’s national indoor and outdoor track athlete of the year.

At the World Championship final, she finished fifth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.

Netizens always reacted to Julien Alfred’s achievements and lauded her for her performance and for being one of the best athletes in Saint Lucia.