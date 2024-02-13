Joshua Williams wins back-to-back Super Bowl Championships

Joshua Williams from St Kitts and Nevis won two back-to-back Super Bowl Championships on Sunday as Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Franciso 49ers with a score of 25- 22 in overtime.

St Kitts and Nevis: Joshua Williams from St Kitts and Nevis won two back-to-back Super Bowl Championships on Sunday as Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Franciso 49ers with a score of 25- 22 in overtime.

With the second consecutive Super Bowl ring, Williams managed to win 18 tackles and five pass deflections at the end of the year. The championship also marked the finishing of his second NFL season. Joshua Williams is the son of George Williams and the nephew of Roland Williams of Molineux, St Kitts and Nevis.

On the big achievement of Williams, the entire St Kitts and Nevis showered good wishes and extended greetings. The government of St Kitts and Nevis also appreciated his performance and expressed pride with the holding of the flag on his helmet during the championships.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended greetings to Joshua Williams and said that he is proud of his achievement. He said that the entire St Kitts and Nevis is proud of Williams and the team.

He said,” I want to wish Joshua Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs all the best for tonight’s Super Bowl LVIII. Joshua is the son of Mr. George Williams, a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, who formerly resided in Molineux. “

“Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly supports you,”said the prime minister.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Denzil Douglas, also took the opportunity to wish Joshua Williams for his achievement. Dr Douglas added that he is the proud son of the country and they are proud of his stellar performance.

Dr Douglas added,” Joshua Caleb Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs proudly, displays his SKN…with his family including, his dad, George Williams.Joshua’s Father, George Williams hails from Molineux Village, St. Kitts, also his uncle Ronald.”

While extending greeting, he added,” Congratulations KCC, back to back champions of Super Bowl LV11. Representing the country, We are proud of our St Kitts and Nevis, our focus is on the being represented at the Super Bowl.”

Besides this, Netizens also lauded his performance and said that Williams have proved himself in the championship. One commented,” No matter how the flag is turned, the representation reminds the same, big congratulations to him and his team.”

Another stated,” Rise and shine give god the glory we hold our flag because we remember where we coming from blessings my Caribbean brothers.”

Netizens extended greeting and added,” Congratulations it awesome, we are proud to be St.Kitts and Nevis. Thanks for making us proud.”